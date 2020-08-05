|
Sally Yates, Under Attack by Republicans, Defends Flynn Investigation
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The former deputy attorney general criticized the Justice Department’s decision to drop its prosecution of Michael T. Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement
DOJ to announce housing assistance grants for human trafficking survivorsIt is awarding over $35 million in housing assistance grants to 73 non-profit organizations from 33 states that provide housing and services to victims of human..
CBS News
The Department of Justice is reviewing TurboTax maker Intuit’s $7.1 billion purchase of its free competitorPhoto by Kimberly White/Getty Images for TurboTax
Intuit’s $7.1 billion purchase of Credit Karma earlier this year is now subjected to review by the..
The Verge
Three charged with high-profile Twitter hacks
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:47Published
Flynn case to be reheard by appeals court
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33Published
Michael Flynn US Army general and former US National Security Advisor
Appeals court to take new look at whether Flynn charges must be dismissedA federal appeals court in Washington agreed Thursday to reconsider whether the judge handling the Michael Flynn case must dismiss the criminal charges against..
WorldNews
Michael Flynn: Appeal court to re-hear case of ex-Trump aideMichael Flynn was the highest ranking official brought down by the 2016 Russian meddling probe.
BBC News
Appeals court will rehear Michael Flynn case, a rare move after 3-year legal, political sagaMichael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, then reversed. Now, the appeals court will rehear his case.
USATODAY.com
Sally Yates American lawyer
Sally Yates says Comey went rogue by sending agents to interview FlynnFlynn was interviewed by the FBI at the White House in January 2017.
CBS News
Former acting AG Sally Yates set to testify before Senate panel on Russia inquiryYates was dismissed for refusing to defend President Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban days after he was inaugurated.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Nobody can say whether Beirut attacked -Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
Covid 19 coronavirus: Facebook removes Trump post claiming children are 'almost immune'Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.
New Zealand Herald
Trump Denies Helping Kanye Get On Presidential Ballot, Praises Kim KardashianDonald Trump says he's not pulling strings to help Kanye West get on state ballots for the presidential election ... but he's got lots of good things to say..
TMZ.com
Trump reonsiders claim that Beirut was attackedUS President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he thinks the deadly explosion Tuesday in Lebanon that killed at least 100 people may have been an accident. (Aug...
USATODAY.com
Trump claims it would be legal to give convention speech at White HouseThough some Senate Republicans expressed doubt that it's legal for President Trump to deliver his nomination acceptance speech at the White House, as he says he..
CBS News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Complicating coronavirus stimulus is the last thing struggling unemployment offices needOur View: Extending $600 a week may be too much, but under the Republican plan, states would have to calculate 70% of lost income for every applicant.
USATODAY.com
Unemployment $200 bonus is still generous without discouraging people to go back to workOpposing view: Congressional negotiators debating whether to extend federal unemployment benefits should support the Senate Republicans' plan.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this