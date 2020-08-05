Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sally Yates, Under Attack by Republicans, Defends Flynn Investigation

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The former deputy attorney general criticized the Justice Department’s decision to drop its prosecution of Michael T. Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Department of Justice United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

DOJ to announce housing assistance grants for human trafficking survivors

 It is awarding over $35 million in housing assistance grants to 73 non-profit organizations from 33 states that provide housing and services to victims of human..
CBS News

The Department of Justice is reviewing TurboTax maker Intuit’s $7.1 billion purchase of its free competitor

 Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for TurboTax

Intuit’s $7.1 billion purchase of Credit Karma earlier this year is now subjected to review by the..
The Verge
Three charged with high-profile Twitter hacks [Video]

Three charged with high-profile Twitter hacks

The U.S. Justice Department announced charges on Friday in the hacking of the Twitter accounts of numerous high-profile figures. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:47Published
Flynn case to be reheard by appeals court [Video]

Flynn case to be reheard by appeals court

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday agreed to rehear arguments that could potentially lead to the reopening of the case against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

Michael Flynn Michael Flynn US Army general and former US National Security Advisor

Appeals court to take new look at whether Flynn charges must be dismissed

 A federal appeals court in Washington agreed Thursday to reconsider whether the judge handling the Michael Flynn case must dismiss the criminal charges against..
WorldNews

Michael Flynn: Appeal court to re-hear case of ex-Trump aide

 Michael Flynn was the highest ranking official brought down by the 2016 Russian meddling probe.
BBC News

Appeals court will rehear Michael Flynn case, a rare move after 3-year legal, political saga

 Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, then reversed. Now, the appeals court will rehear his case.
USATODAY.com

Sally Yates Sally Yates American lawyer

Sally Yates says Comey went rogue by sending agents to interview Flynn

 Flynn was interviewed by the FBI at the White House in January 2017.
CBS News

Former acting AG Sally Yates set to testify before Senate panel on Russia inquiry

 Yates was dismissed for refusing to defend President Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban days after he was inaugurated.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Nobody can say whether Beirut attacked -Trump [Video]

Nobody can say whether Beirut attacked -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that nobody can say whether a devastating explosion in Beirut could have been caused by an attack, casting doubt on investigators who have blamed negligence for the deadly warehouse blast.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Facebook removes Trump post claiming children are 'almost immune'

 Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.
New Zealand Herald

Trump Denies Helping Kanye Get On Presidential Ballot, Praises Kim Kardashian

 Donald Trump says he's not pulling strings to help Kanye West get on state ballots for the presidential election ... but he's got lots of good things to say..
TMZ.com

Trump reonsiders claim that Beirut was attacked

 US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he thinks the deadly explosion Tuesday in Lebanon that killed at least 100 people may have been an accident. (Aug...
USATODAY.com

Trump claims it would be legal to give convention speech at White House

 Though some Senate Republicans expressed doubt that it's legal for President Trump to deliver his nomination acceptance speech at the White House, as he says he..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Complicating coronavirus stimulus is the last thing struggling unemployment offices need

 Our View: Extending $600 a week may be too much, but under the Republican plan, states would have to calculate 70% of lost income for every applicant.
USATODAY.com

Unemployment $200 bonus is still generous without discouraging people to go back to work

 Opposing view: Congressional negotiators debating whether to extend federal unemployment benefits should support the Senate Republicans' plan.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

usatodayopinion

USA TODAY Opinion Unemployment $200 bonus is still generous without discouraging people to go back to work #OpposingView: Republican… https://t.co/NtvViXqSbV 20 minutes ago

Surendr05746418

amazon shopping Unemployment $200 bonus is still generous without discouraging people to go back to work Opposing view: Congressio… https://t.co/6jNDCG67rX 42 minutes ago

ecclesias

Kathy NJ This is so telling. IF $600 discourages work, what the heck are we paying people? Greedy want to continue cheating… https://t.co/xH4srcLlwX 53 minutes ago

BillEsteem

💰Bill 💥Esteem 👀 "Unemployment $200 bonus is still generous without discouraging people to go back to work" https://t.co/FWX6jYA4pV 1 hour ago

MichaelRStrain

Michael R. Strain RT @SummitGlobal1: The economic logic of reducing $600 UI: "benefits which are that generous slow the pace of recovery, because they would… 1 day ago

SummitGlobal1

SummitGlobal The economic logic of reducing $600 UI: "benefits which are that generous slow the pace of recovery, because they w… https://t.co/TG4vpEC8x0 1 day ago