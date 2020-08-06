Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Los Angeles Mayor Says City May Shut Off Water, Power At Houses Hosting Large Parties

NPR Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Wednesday that he is authorizing the city to suspend water and electricity service to properties hosting large parties, which have drawn scrutiny in recent weeks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest [Video]

Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest

The mayor of Portland was teargassed by federal agents during protests against the presence of the agents sent by Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. Ted Wheeler, the Democratic mayor of the city..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest – video [Video]

Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest – video

The mayor of Portland was teargassed by federal agents during protests against the presence of the agents sent by Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. Ted Wheeler, the Democratic mayor of the city..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:13Published
Watch: Heavy rains lash parts of Kerala, IMD issues yellow alert [Video]

Watch: Heavy rains lash parts of Kerala, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Wednesday. Rains were accompanied by strong winds. Heavy showers have inundated low lying areas. IMD has issued orange alert for six districts namely..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

LA Mayor Threatens to Shut Off Water, Power to Houses That Host Large Parties

 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is threatening to disconnect the water and electric to privates homes that defy his orders barring large social gatherings...
Newsmax

Los Angeles to cut water and power to homes hosting large gatherings amid pandemic

 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that he is authorizing the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to shut off utility service to properties...
CBS News


Tweets about this