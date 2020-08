D.Seals RT @bubbaprog: A completely deranged Trump claims Joe Biden will "hurt God" if elected president https://t.co/cJ8fbghmAm 3 seconds ago 흑인의 목숨은 소중하다 Trump claiming Biden will hurt god is the funniest thing I’ve read all day 6 seconds ago Mr. Maximus RT @briantylercohen: Trump just said that Joe Biden will "hurt the Bible, hurt God" if elected, so I'm just going to leave this right here.… 6 seconds ago cettina leila RT @ddale8: Joe Biden will "hurt the Bible, hurt God," Trump says in Ohio of his practicing Catholic opponent. "He's against God." 7 seconds ago Laurie Mickey RT @Peter_Wehner: So @realDonaldTrump is attacking Joe Biden as "against God." Biden will "hurt the Bible, hurt God." But there aren't many… 9 seconds ago Gordon Kirk RT @realTuckFrumper: Deranged Trump Loses It and Claims Joe Biden Will Hurt God if He’s Elected, ‘He’ll Hurt the Bible!’ https://t.co/CotN1… 9 seconds ago Bruno @therecount HURT GOD!!!!!!! Wow Biden must be all seeing all doing & more powerful than god to do that, can't wait… https://t.co/ro3NsMXRnK 10 seconds ago Cooper Wallace RT @KellyScaletta: How does one "hurt God?" Oh wait. I think I figured it out. Trump thinks he's God, and that Biden will hurt him. 13 seconds ago