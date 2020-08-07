Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Thighland?’ Trump Mispronounces Thailand During Speech (Video)

The Wrap Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
‘Thighland?’ Trump Mispronounces Thailand During Speech (Video)If you’ve ever wondered how the word Thailand is pronounced, Donald Trump gave a how-not-to lesson on Thursday during a speech in Ohio for workers at the Whirlpool factory on Thursday. Specifically, he pronounced the southeast Asian country’s name as “Thighland” before correcting himself.

As Trump spoke about Whirlpool’s competitors, he said they were “shifting production to ‘Thighland’ and to Vietnam, Thailand and Vietnam, two places that I like their leaders very much.”

On social media, viewers quickly latched onto the mispronunciation, which comes two days after Trump also pronounced Yosemite as “Yo, Semites.”

*Also Read:* Watch Trump Pronounce 'Yosemite' as 'Yo-Semites' (Video)

“Yo, Semites, who wants to take a trip to Thighland?” the journalist Lesley Abravanel tweeted.

“When you see ‘Thighland’ trending there are really only two options. An infomercial gone horribly wrong. Or the President of the United States. Come to think of it, aren’t those the same thing?” Dan Rather tweeted.

We’ll concede that unlike “yo-semites,” a pronunciation Trump repeatedly used on Tuesday, Trump’s “Thailand” gaffe was probably just a simple over-literal reading of his speech notes, and not actually a mistaken belief that’s how it’s pronounced.

Watch the clip here.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Watch Trump Pronounce 'Yosemite' as 'Yo-Semites' (Video)

Facebook Bans Ads From Pro-Trump PAC Citing False Information

Facebook, Twitter Order Removal of Trump's Post Claiming Kids Are 'Virtually Immune' From COVID-19
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump mispronounces Thailand as Thigh-land

Donald Trump mispronounces Thailand as Thigh-land 00:45

 US President Doald Trump mispronounced Thailand as Thighland during a speechat a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'a real beauty' who 'knows nothing about the economy' [Video]

Donald Trump calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'a real beauty' who 'knows nothing about the economy'

US President Donald Trump calls Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a 'real beauty'who 'knows nothing about the economy' during a speech at a Whirlpool factoryin Clyde, Ohio.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
In July 4th speech, Trump slams China for Covid-19; vows to defeat 'radical left' [Video]

In July 4th speech, Trump slams China for Covid-19; vows to defeat 'radical left'

In his Independence Day speech at the White House, US President Donald Trump slammed China for the spread of the coronavirus. He said that China’s secrecy and deception allowed the virus to spread it..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:35Published

Tweets about this

WarriorWomanCA

WarriorWoman RT @therecount: Trump mispronounces Thailand as "Thighland" https://t.co/PgTRnHpAA8 4 minutes ago

natemccauley

nathan mccauley RT @LNJFoxwoods: KEEP THEM COMING🤔 @CovfefeHorse @Fijithegreat https://t.co/KfUaK43q2R 6 minutes ago

DanCooney

DanlCooney RT @DemocratsCare: @DineshDSouza @realDonaldTrump Dinesh was convicted for fraud & trump pardoned him, so yeah, Dinesh owes him for that. S… 10 minutes ago