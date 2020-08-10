Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Antonio Banderas Celebrates 60th Birthday in Quarantine After Positive Coronavirus Test

The Wrap Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Antonio Banderas Celebrates 60th Birthday in Quarantine After Positive Coronavirus TestAntonio Banderas turns 60 years old today, but he’ll be celebrating alone, as the actor revealed Monday that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently in quarantine.

In a statement to Twitter along with a baby photo, the “Pain and Glory” actor said he’s feeling well and is confident that he will recover given proper medical attention.

“I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” Banderas wrote translated from Spanish. “I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet.”

*Also Read:* Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

Banderas was shooting the film “Official Competition” opposite Penelope Cruz before production was shut down in March, and he’s also meant to be filming Sony’s “Uncharted” movie with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

However, Banderas said he will put this time while in quarantine to good use.

“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to start giving meaning to my recently released 60 years to which I arrive full of desire and illusion,” he said. A big hug to everyone.”

See Banderas’ post below:



Quiero contaros lo siguiente… pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0

— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Joe Scarborough on Staggering New Coronavirus Death Projections: 'Good Lord!' (Video)

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

Herman Cain, Former GOP Presidential Candidate, Dies at 74 From Coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Antonio Banderas Has COVID-19

Antonio Banderas Has COVID-19 00:28

 Antonio Banderas says he has tested positive for coronavirus. On Monday, Banderas announced the news via his Instagram page. Monday is also his 60th birthday. "I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible." The actor said he is...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Not Exactly Vacation: Over 900 Students, Staff Test COVID-19 Positive In Georgia School District [Video]

Not Exactly Vacation: Over 900 Students, Staff Test COVID-19 Positive In Georgia School District

Schools across Cherokee County, Georgia, are reeling from a massive outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to HuffPost, the district has already asked 826 students and 42 faculty and..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published
Elizabeth Borough Police Dept. Shuts Down After 3 Officers Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Elizabeth Borough Police Dept. Shuts Down After 3 Officers Test Positive For Coronavirus

The Elizabeth Borough Police Department is shut down due to coronavirus exposures. According to the chief, three officers tested positive for COVID-19 and a fourth is showing symptoms.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:25Published
Antonio Banderas confirms Covid-19 diagnosis on his 60th birthday [Video]

Antonio Banderas confirms Covid-19 diagnosis on his 60th birthday

Antonio Banderas confirmed he has contracted Covid-19 on his 60th birthday on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Antonio Banderas Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Will Spend 60th Birthday in Quarantine

 Today is Antonio Banderas‘ 60th birthday and he just revealed to fans that he’ll be celebrating the special day in quarantine as he has tested positive for...
Just Jared

Coronavirus pandemic: Antonio Banderas reveals testing Covid-19 positive on 60th birthday

 'I want to make it public that today, Aug. 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused...
Bollywood Life

Spanish Actor Banderas Says He Has COVID-19

 Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, 60, said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and is in quarantine.
Newsmax


Tweets about this