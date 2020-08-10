Antonio Banderas Celebrates 60th Birthday in Quarantine After Positive Coronavirus Test Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Antonio Banderas turns 60 years old today, but he’ll be celebrating alone, as the actor revealed Monday that he’s tested positive for the



In a statement to Twitter along with a baby photo, the “Pain and Glory” actor said he’s feeling well and is confident that he will recover given proper medical attention.



“I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” Banderas wrote translated from Spanish. “I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet.”



*Also Read:* Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)



Banderas was shooting the film “Official Competition” opposite Penelope Cruz before production was shut down in March, and he’s also meant to be filming Sony’s “Uncharted” movie with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.



However, Banderas said he will put this time while in quarantine to good use.



“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to start giving meaning to my recently released 60 years to which I arrive full of desire and illusion,” he said. A big hug to everyone.”



See Banderas’ post below:







Quiero contaros lo siguiente… pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0



— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Joe Scarborough on Staggering New Coronavirus Death Projections: 'Good Lord!' (Video)



Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)



Herman Cain, Former GOP Presidential Candidate, Dies at 74 From Coronavirus Antonio Banderas turns 60 years old today, but he’ll be celebrating alone, as the actor revealed Monday that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently in quarantine.In a statement to Twitter along with a baby photo, the “Pain and Glory” actor said he’s feeling well and is confident that he will recover given proper medical attention.“I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” Banderas wrote translated from Spanish. “I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet.”*Also Read:* Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)Banderas was shooting the film “Official Competition” opposite Penelope Cruz before production was shut down in March, and he’s also meant to be filming Sony’s “Uncharted” movie with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.However, Banderas said he will put this time while in quarantine to good use.“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to start giving meaning to my recently released 60 years to which I arrive full of desire and illusion,” he said. A big hug to everyone.”See Banderas’ post below:Quiero contaros lo siguiente… pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Joe Scarborough on Staggering New Coronavirus Death Projections: 'Good Lord!' (Video)Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)Herman Cain, Former GOP Presidential Candidate, Dies at 74 From Coronavirus 👓 View full article

