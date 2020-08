Watch: 3 killed as mob goes on rampage in Bengaluru over derogatory FB post



3 people were killed and over 60 policemen were injured as clashes erupted in Bengaluru over an alleged derogatory social media post. The post on Facebook was made by Congress MLA Akhand Srinivas.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:17 Published 4 hours ago

Karnataka CM assures strict action in Bengaluru violence over FB post



Chief Minister of Karnataka, B.S. Yediyurappa has issued directives against perpetrators in Bengaluru violence. The CM said government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. "Attack on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16 Published 4 hours ago