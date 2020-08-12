Trump Calls Bill Maher a ‘Jerk’ 5 Days After HBO Host’s Fake Eulogy for President Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

President Trump took to Twitter Wednesday to criticize talk show host Bill Maher, five days after the last episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” aired. In the episode, the HBO host called Trump a “spectacular prick” and delivered a fake eulogy for him.



“Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action!” wrote Trump.



Representatives for Maher and “Real Time” did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



In his New Rules segment last Friday, Maher pointed out that no prominent, greatly respected American politicians who died in recent years wanted Donald Trump at their funerals. To really drive the point home, Maher offered up a preview of the kind of eulogy Trump might receive if it were given by one of the public figures who have open disdain for him.



*Also Read:* Bill Maher Delivers a Fake Eulogy for Trump, and It's as Mean as You'd Expect (Video)



The gag began as Maher noted that “the only bipartisan agreement we seem to have these days is that nobody wants Donald Trump at their funerals,” and then listed all the high profile examples. (They include John McCain, Barbara Bush, Elijah Cummings, John Dingle, and John Lewis.)



“He’s the president, and people still don’t want him there,” Maher said. “What kind of spectacular prick do you have to be that everyone’s last request is ‘make sure that that a—- isn’t at my funeral’?”



You can watch the Trump “eulogy” below:



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



E Jean Carroll's Defamation Suit Against Trump Will Move Forward, Judge Rules



Fauci Declines to Answer Questions on Mail-In Voting Out of Fear He'll Make Anti-Trump 'Soundbite'



Facebook Bans Ads From Pro-Trump PAC Citing False Information President Trump took to Twitter Wednesday to criticize talk show host Bill Maher, five days after the last episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” aired. In the episode, the HBO host called Trump a “spectacular prick” and delivered a fake eulogy for him.“Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action!” wrote Trump.Representatives for Maher and “Real Time” did not immediately respond to a request for comment.In his New Rules segment last Friday, Maher pointed out that no prominent, greatly respected American politicians who died in recent years wanted Donald Trump at their funerals. To really drive the point home, Maher offered up a preview of the kind of eulogy Trump might receive if it were given by one of the public figures who have open disdain for him.*Also Read:* Bill Maher Delivers a Fake Eulogy for Trump, and It's as Mean as You'd Expect (Video)The gag began as Maher noted that “the only bipartisan agreement we seem to have these days is that nobody wants Donald Trump at their funerals,” and then listed all the high profile examples. (They include John McCain, Barbara Bush, Elijah Cummings, John Dingle, and John Lewis.)“He’s the president, and people still don’t want him there,” Maher said. “What kind of spectacular prick do you have to be that everyone’s last request is ‘make sure that that a—- isn’t at my funeral’?”You can watch the Trump “eulogy” below:*Related stories from TheWrap:*E Jean Carroll's Defamation Suit Against Trump Will Move Forward, Judge RulesFauci Declines to Answer Questions on Mail-In Voting Out of Fear He'll Make Anti-Trump 'Soundbite'Facebook Bans Ads From Pro-Trump PAC Citing False Information 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Wochit - Published 3 days ago What Trump Did When A Reporter Challenged Him On A Lie He's Told Over 150 Times 00:49 After publicly telling a particular lie over 150 times, President Donald Trump was challenged by a reporter. According to CNN, Trump abruptly ended a Saturday news conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, by walking out. The lie had to do with veterans' health care and the Veterans... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Whining is what Donald Trump does best' -Biden



Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden defended his new running mate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, characterizing U.S. President Donald Trump's recent attacks against her as "whining" and.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04 Published 48 minutes ago President Trump Keeps Pushing To Get Children Back In Classroom



CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on the latest news out of the White House. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:04 Published 50 minutes ago President Donald Trump Bails On Intelligence Briefings



President Donald Trump has almost completely erased intelligence briefings from his schedule. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:56 Published 8 hours ago

Tweets about this