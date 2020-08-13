New Pakistani Taliban leader ordered attack on Malala

Malala Yousafzai Graduates Oxford University



CNN reports that Malala Yousafzai, has graduated from Oxford University. She and her family celebrated, with cake and confetti. Malala, is a 22-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, who lived after being shot in the head at 15 by the Taliban. Born in Pakistan, Malala is an activist who speaks out about girls education and human rights. On Friday Malala tweeted, "Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford.

