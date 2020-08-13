|
New Pakistani Taliban leader ordered attack on Malala
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Flash Points: CBS News National Security Correspondent Bob Orr talks with CBS News Senior National Security Analyst Juan Zarate about the new leader of the Pakistani Taliban, Mullah Fazlullah, who ordered the 2012 attack on Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Juan Zarate Deputy Assistant to the President
The looming concerns with the Iran nuclear dealThe historic agreement with Iran was touted by the Obama administration but, as CBS News' Bob Orr and Juan Zarate discuss, a laundry list of potential problems..
CBS News
Fazlullah (militant leader) Pakistani Taliban leader
Pakistan Country in South Asia
Imran Khan again rakes up Kashmir issue on Pak's Independence DayIslamabad [Pakistan], August 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again raised the Kashmir issue in his message to the people of the country as..
WorldNews
Pak Independence Day: Aug 14 is worst day for Baloch people, says Naela Quadri Baloch
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:14Published
Seeing Vasundhara Raje in green saree, unknown photo journalist blurted the word 'Pakistan'While entering the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly corridor on Friday morning, an unknown photojournalist makes an unclear reference to Pakistan to Bharatiya..
IndiaTimes
'Can't practice based on qualifications from Pok,' Medical council of India issues noticeIn a significant move with larger political and strategic ramifications, the Medical Council of India (MCI) has issued a public notice stating that any..
IndiaTimes
Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan Terrorist umbrella organization in eastern Afghanistan and western Pakistan
Malala Yousafzai Pakistani children's education activist and Nobel laureate
Malala: Fearless teen leads fight for global educationOne year ago, Malala Yousafzai was recovering from an attempt on her life by the Taliban. Now, she is among the most famous girls in the world as she lobbies for..
CBS News
Malala Yousafzai Graduates Oxford University
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this