Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Pakistani Taliban leader ordered attack on Malala

CBS News Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Flash Points: CBS News National Security Correspondent Bob Orr talks with CBS News Senior National Security Analyst Juan Zarate about the new leader of the Pakistani Taliban, Mullah Fazlullah, who ordered the 2012 attack on Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Juan Zarate Juan Zarate Deputy Assistant to the President

The looming concerns with the Iran nuclear deal

 The historic agreement with Iran was touted by the Obama administration but, as CBS News' Bob Orr and Juan Zarate discuss, a laundry list of potential problems..
CBS News

Fazlullah (militant leader) Fazlullah (militant leader) Pakistani Taliban leader


Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Imran Khan again rakes up Kashmir issue on Pak's Independence Day

 Islamabad [Pakistan], August 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again raised the Kashmir issue in his message to the people of the country as..
WorldNews
Pak Independence Day: Aug 14 is worst day for Baloch people, says Naela Quadri Baloch [Video]

Pak Independence Day: Aug 14 is worst day for Baloch people, says Naela Quadri Baloch

Baloch People's Congress Chairperson Naela Quadri Baloch calls August 14 as 'Black Day' in the history of Balochistan. "Balochistan was invaded by Pakistan, as Pakistan was landlocked country. They are selling Baloch ports to China and Baloch people are against it. For Baloch people, August 14 is a worst day in human history just like the days of holocaust. Baloch people, Sundhis, Pashtun, Muhajir, Hindus everybody in Pakistan they are prison," said Quadri Baloch on Pakistan Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published

Seeing Vasundhara Raje in green saree, unknown photo journalist blurted the word 'Pakistan'

 While entering the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly corridor on Friday morning, an unknown photojournalist makes an unclear reference to Pakistan to Bharatiya..
IndiaTimes

'Can't practice based on qualifications from Pok,' Medical council of India issues notice

 In a significant move with larger political and strategic ramifications, the Medical Council of India (MCI) has issued a public notice stating that any..
IndiaTimes

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan Terrorist umbrella organization in eastern Afghanistan and western Pakistan


Malala Yousafzai Malala Yousafzai Pakistani children's education activist and Nobel laureate

Malala: Fearless teen leads fight for global education

 One year ago, Malala Yousafzai was recovering from an attempt on her life by the Taliban. Now, she is among the most famous girls in the world as she lobbies for..
CBS News
Malala Yousafzai Graduates Oxford University [Video]

Malala Yousafzai Graduates Oxford University

CNN reports that Malala Yousafzai, has graduated from Oxford University. She and her family celebrated, with cake and confetti. Malala, is a 22-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, who lived after being shot in the head at 15 by the Taliban. Born in Pakistan, Malala is an activist who speaks out about girls education and human rights. On Friday Malala tweeted, "Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

11 Afghan Sikhs reach India, claim persecution; one recounts Taliban abduction [Video]

11 Afghan Sikhs reach India, claim persecution; one recounts Taliban abduction

11 Afghan citizens landed on New Delhi on Sunday. They have been provided short-term visas by the Indian government. The travellers included one Nidan Singh, who had been abducted by the Taliban from a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:21Published

Related news from verified sources

New Pakistani Taliban leader ordered attack on Malala

 Flash Points: CBS News National Security Correspondent Bob Orr talks with CBS News Senior National Security Analyst Juan Zarate about the new leader of the...
CBS News


Tweets about this