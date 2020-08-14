Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vin Diesel to Paul Walker fans: "Thank you"

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
"Fast and Furious" star Vin Diesel thanked fans gathered at the Valencia, California, location where his friend and co-star Paul Walker died in a car crash.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vin Diesel Vin Diesel American actor, producer, director and screenwriter


Valencia, Santa Clarita, California Valencia, Santa Clarita, California Neighborhood of Santa Clarita in Los Angeles County, California


Paul Walker Paul Walker American actor (1973–2013)

"American Hustle" gets the red carpet treatment

 David. O Russell's new film has a New York premiere, plus a memorial on wheels for "Fast & Furious" star Paul Walker. Suzanne Marques has those stories and more..
CBS News

Headlines: Hundreds attend memorial for actor Paul Walker

 "CBS This Morning" takes a look at some of the day's headlines from around the globe.
CBS News

"Fast and Furious" star Paul Walker killed in fiery car crash

 Sheriff's deputies in California are trying to learn what led to the death of actor Paul Walker, best known for his work in the "Fast and Furious" series. Kevin..
CBS News

California California State in the western United States

Record-breaking heat wave fueling wildfires in the West

 A summer heat wave with record-breaking temperatures is igniting a string of wildfires in the West. Fires have broken out in California, Oregon and Colorado...
CBS News

Lights Dim and Worries Mount as a Heat Wave Roasts California

 Overwhelmed by demand, California’s power grid imposed rotating blackouts, while the coronavirus crisis created a dilemma for those who were unable to stay..
NYTimes.com
Hot Enough For You? Californians Sweat Through Rolling Blackouts [Video]

Hot Enough For You? Californians Sweat Through Rolling Blackouts

For the first time in nearly twenty years, California energy providers have declared a statewide Stage 3 emergency. Triple-digit temperatures on Friday drove up power demands, leading to the need for rolling blackouts. According to Gizmodo, hundreds of thousands of Californians were left in the dark Friday when 1,000 megawatts of electricity were taken out of service.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Kamala Harris shares story about her Indian mother's journey to US [Video]

Kamala Harris shares story about her Indian mother's journey to US

Running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris shared story of her mother's journey to California from Chennai (then called Madras). "When my mother Shyamala stepped off plane in California as 19-year-old, she didn't have much in way of belongings but she carried with her lessons from home, including ones she had learned from her parents," said Harris. "Growing up, my mother would take my sister Maya and me back to what was then called Madras because she wanted us to understand where she had come from and where we had ancestry. And, of course, she always wanted to instil in us, a love of good Idli," she added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Paul Walker's daughter taking selfies with Vin Diesel's kids is all we need today [Video]

Paul Walker's daughter taking selfies with Vin Diesel's kids is all we need today

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, has now lived for nearly seven years without her dad.But the 21-year-old still has a major support system, including the kids of her late father’s “Fast &..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Why California’s Climate Policies Are Causing Electricity Blackouts – OpEd

Why California’s Climate Policies Are Causing Electricity Blackouts – OpEd Millions of Californians were denied electrical power and thus air conditioning during a heatwave, raising the risk of heatstroke and death, particularly among...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •NewsyZee NewsCBC.caDNAThe AgeFOXNews.com

'Back to feeling blind': What we know about California's missing COVID data

 A major reporting issue with California's coronavirus data means state and county health officials no longer have a clear idea of how the state's cases are...
SFGate Also reported by •NYTimes.com

California driver, 40, faces murder charge after latest DUI kills pregnant woman: DA

 A district attorney in California lashed out in court this week, saying an allegedly impaired driver accused of killing a pregnant Disneyland employee now faces...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBC.ca

Tweets about this