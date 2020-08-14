|
Vin Diesel to Paul Walker fans: "Thank you"
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
"Fast and Furious" star Vin Diesel thanked fans gathered at the Valencia, California, location where his friend and co-star Paul Walker died in a car crash.
Vin Diesel American actor, producer, director and screenwriter
Valencia, Santa Clarita, California Neighborhood of Santa Clarita in Los Angeles County, California
Paul Walker American actor (1973–2013)
California State in the western United States
