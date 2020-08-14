Global  
 

President Obama honors Nelson Mandela's legacy

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020
President Obama addressed the massive crowd of mourners assembled to honor Nelson Mandela at FNB Stadium in Soweto. Obama remembered the former South African president as a pioneer against racism, and an instrument of positive change.
