'Mapleworth Murders' pays comedic homage to 'Murder She Wrote'
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Seasoned comedy writers Paula Pell and John Lutz put a comedy spin on murder mystery in their new Quibi series, "Mapleworth Murders." Inspired by "Murder She Wrote," the 10-part series, written by the duo, stars Pell as the titular character, Mrs. Mapleworth, and Lutz as a bumbling deputy. (Aug. 14)
