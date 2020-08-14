Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Mapleworth Murders' pays comedic homage to 'Murder She Wrote'

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Seasoned comedy writers Paula Pell and John Lutz put a comedy spin on murder mystery in their new Quibi series, "Mapleworth Murders." Inspired by "Murder She Wrote," the 10-part series, written by the duo, stars Pell as the titular character, Mrs. Mapleworth, and Lutz as a bumbling deputy. (Aug. 14)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Mapleworth Murders

Mapleworth Murders 00:28

 Mapleworth Murders - Trailer - Quibi - From the hilarious minds of Paula Pell and John Lutz, #MapleworthMurders is a crime-solving series with lots of comedians, and of course, "Murder!" Now Streaming only on Quibi. About Mapleworth Murders: From the creative minds behind SNL and Late Night with...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mapleworth Murders


Paula Pell Paula Pell American actor, writer and producer


John Lutz John Lutz American actor and writer (b. 1973)


Quibi American short-form mobile video platform

Quibi launches a completely free ad-supported tier in Australia, New Zealand

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Quibi is beginning to offer a completely free tier to subscribers in Australia and New Zealand as the..
The Verge
Scott Feinberg's Emmy Analysis: Which New Streaming Services Have a Chance at Emmy Nominations? [Video]

Scott Feinberg's Emmy Analysis: Which New Streaming Services Have a Chance at Emmy Nominations?

The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Columnist and host of the Awards Chatter podcast Scott Feinberg talks all-things Emmys. Apple TV+, Disney+, Quibi and HBO Max made their grand debuts this year, but which one has a chance at an Emmy nomination?

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 04:23Published
Insiders Dish On Quibi [Video]

Insiders Dish On Quibi

Quibi is the next act for seasoned Hollywood exec Jeffrey Katzenberg. He founded the mobile-video startup with the dream of finding the next big thing in entertainment. Business Insider reports that Katzenberg is the brains in charge of the company. Business Insider spoke with 15 people in and around Quibi about the founder's leadership style. Meg Whitman is the CEO, running the company's day-to-day operations.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:49Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mapleworth Murders Trailer [Video]

Mapleworth Murders Trailer

Mapleworth Murders - Official Trailer - Quibi From the hilarious minds of Paula Pell and John Lutz, #MapleworthMurders is a crime-solving series with lots of comedians, and of course, "Murder!" Coming..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

'Mapleworth Murders' pays comedic homage to 'Murder She Wrote'

 Seasoned comedy writers Paula Pell and John Lutz put a comedy spin on murder mystery in their new Quibi series, "Mapleworth Murders." Inspired by "Murder She...
USATODAY.com

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stars in New Quibi Series 'About Face' - Watch the Trailer!

 The trailer for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley‘s new Quibi series has been released! The 33-year-old model and businesswoman stars in the new beauty series About...
Just Jared

Quibi has ramped up its TV and digital marketing efforts in the last few months as it's rolled out a second wave of originals, new data shows

Quibi has ramped up its TV and digital marketing efforts in the last few months as it's rolled out a second wave of originals, new data shows ** · *Quibi ramped up TV advertising and used YouTube more starting in June, as it readied its second wave of programming and tried to win over subscribers,...
Business Insider


Tweets about this