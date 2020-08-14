|
Sen. Rand Paul invokes Clinton when asked about GOP war against women
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky, said if Hillary Clinton runs for president, former President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky is a legitimate campaign issue. Norah O'Donnell reports.
