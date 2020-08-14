Global  
 

Sen. Rand Paul invokes Clinton when asked about GOP war against women

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky, said if Hillary Clinton runs for president, former President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky is a legitimate campaign issue. Norah O'Donnell reports.
Rand Paul Rand Paul American politician, ophthalmologist, and United States Senator from Kentucky


Bill Clinton Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady

Kentucky Kentucky State in the southeastern United States

Monica Lewinsky Monica Lewinsky American activist and former White House intern

