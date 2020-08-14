AP Top Stories August 14 P

|
Here's the latest for Friday August 14th: Trump's younger brother, Robert, hospitalized; Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era; Jerry Falwell Jr. has been toppled, at least for now; World's oldest model village reopens.
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Cory Remsburg’s long march back from warAt last month's State of the Union Address Democrats and Republicans rose as one to salute a wounded warrior, Staff Sergeant First Class Cory Remsburg. David..
CBS News
Political Commentator Paul Begala on Kamala Harris on “The Takeout” - 8/14/2020Democratic political consultant and commentator Paul Begala joins Major to break down Joe Biden's Veepstakes winner: Senator Kamala Harris. Begala and Major also..
CBS News
USPS warns of 'significant risk' of late ballots
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05Published
Senators Criticize Guantánamo Prison Coronavirus PlanAfter a report from the Pentagon, Democrats questioned whether there was enough capacity to help either detainees or their guards if an outbreak occurs.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump stokes false theory that Kamala Harris isn't eligible to run for VPPresident Trump is stoking the false claim that Senator Kamala Harris isn't eligible to run for vice president. Ed O'Keefe reports.
CBS News
Coronavirus Task Force warns Georgia to close bars and restaurants in hot zonesPresident Trump's Coronavirus Task Force strongly recommended a statewide mask mandate in Georgia, according to an August 9 report obtained by CBS News. But it's..
CBS News
Romney on mail-in voting: 'we want people to vote'Sen. Mitt Romney said Friday that politicians attacking the vote-by-mail system are threatening global democracy but stopped short of criticizing President..
USATODAY.com
Firm Running Coronavirus Database Refuses to Answer Senators’ QuestionsA private technology company managing a new coronavirus database said a nondisclosure agreement with the Trump administration blocks it from discussing its $10.2..
NYTimes.com
Jerry Falwell Jr. American lawyer
After Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Stumble, This Is How His Hometown Sees HimJerry Falwell Jr. has courted controversy repeatedly, but a provocative Instagram post led to him stepping aside as Liberty University’s president.
NYTimes.com
Exodus Follows Revelation? Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:46Published
Liberty University's Jerry Falwell Jr. asked to take leave of absence after posting photoFalwell apologized for a photo he posted on social media that showed him with his pants unzipped and stomach exposed with another woman.
USATODAY.com
Evangelical college president Jerry Falwell Jr leaves after photo with pants undoneJerry Falwell Jr took an indefinite leave of absence on Friday (US time) as the leader of Liberty University, one of the United States' top evangelical Christian..
New Zealand Herald
