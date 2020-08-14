Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AP Top Stories August 14 P

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Here's the latest for Friday August 14th: Trump's younger brother, Robert, hospitalized; Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era; Jerry Falwell Jr. has been toppled, at least for now; World's oldest model village reopens.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Wild Boar Swims out of The Sea And Gets Slapped With a Spade!

Wild Boar Swims out of The Sea And Gets Slapped With a Spade! 01:55

 SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN, SCHÖNHAGEN, GERMANY — Sun-soakers in northern Germany were left scratching their heads after a wild boar swam inshore from the Baltic Sea. Video of the bizarre incident was shared by Seebad Warnemunde Resort on Facebook on August 9 and shows beachgoers in Schönhagen point...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Cory Remsburg’s long march back from war

 At last month's State of the Union Address Democrats and Republicans rose as one to salute a wounded warrior, Staff Sergeant First Class Cory Remsburg. David..
CBS News

Political Commentator Paul Begala on Kamala Harris on “The Takeout” - 8/14/2020

 Democratic political consultant and commentator Paul Begala joins Major to break down Joe Biden's Veepstakes winner: Senator Kamala Harris. Begala and Major also..
CBS News
USPS warns of 'significant risk' of late ballots [Video]

USPS warns of 'significant risk' of late ballots

[NFA] Ahead of a presidential election that could see up to half of U.S. voters cast their ballots by mail, the U.S. Postal Service is warning some states that they need to provide more time for those votes to be counted. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published

Senators Criticize Guantánamo Prison Coronavirus Plan

 After a report from the Pentagon, Democrats questioned whether there was enough capacity to help either detainees or their guards if an outbreak occurs.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump stokes false theory that Kamala Harris isn't eligible to run for VP

 President Trump is stoking the false claim that Senator Kamala Harris isn't eligible to run for vice president. Ed O'Keefe reports.
CBS News

Coronavirus Task Force warns Georgia to close bars and restaurants in hot zones

 President Trump's Coronavirus Task Force strongly recommended a statewide mask mandate in Georgia, according to an August 9 report obtained by CBS News. But it's..
CBS News

Romney on mail-in voting: 'we want people to vote'

 Sen. Mitt Romney said Friday that politicians attacking the vote-by-mail system are threatening global democracy but stopped short of criticizing President..
USATODAY.com

Firm Running Coronavirus Database Refuses to Answer Senators’ Questions

 A private technology company managing a new coronavirus database said a nondisclosure agreement with the Trump administration blocks it from discussing its $10.2..
NYTimes.com

Jerry Falwell Jr. Jerry Falwell Jr. American lawyer

After Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Stumble, This Is How His Hometown Sees Him

 Jerry Falwell Jr. has courted controversy repeatedly, but a provocative Instagram post led to him stepping aside as Liberty University’s president.
NYTimes.com
Exodus Follows Revelation? Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence' [Video]

Exodus Follows Revelation? Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence'

Liberty University officials say Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking an 'indefinite leave of absence from his roles' as president and chancellor. The son of the late Jerry Falwell, Falwell Jr. is a top evangelical Christian personality in the US, and a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump. According to HuffPost, Falwell shared ― and then deleted ― a photo on Instagram in which his pants were unbuttoned and unzipped.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:46Published

Liberty University's Jerry Falwell Jr. asked to take leave of absence after posting photo

 Falwell apologized for a photo he posted on social media that showed him with his pants unzipped and stomach exposed with another woman.
 
USATODAY.com

Evangelical college president Jerry Falwell Jr leaves after photo with pants undone

 Jerry Falwell Jr took an indefinite leave of absence on Friday (US time) as the leader of Liberty University, one of the United States' top evangelical Christian..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

First Stream (08/14/20): New Music From Drake, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (08/14/20): New Music From Drake, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa | Billboard

We've got new music from Drake, Miley Cyrus is back and Dua Lipa's legendary girl power dance collab gets us ready for the weekend! This is Billboard News Now, rounding out the top music drops for..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:31Published
Man recovering after being shot [Video]

Man recovering after being shot

A man is recovering after being shot this morning. LVMPD responded to a shooting near Lake Mead and Hollywood around 3:30.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:15Published
Man accused of shooting dog appears in court [Video]

Man accused of shooting dog appears in court

A man accused of shooting and killing the family dog during a domestic disturbance madeh is first appearance in court today.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

AP Top Stories August 14 P

 Here's the latest for Friday August 14th: Trump's younger brother, Robert, hospitalized; Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era; Jerry...
USATODAY.com

Holier-than-thou Christian university boss Jerry Falwell Jr takes ‘leave of absence’ after bizarre unzipped trousers photo

 Anti-LGBT evangelist Jerry Falwell Jr has been placed on a “leave of absence” from Liberty University after concern over his increasingly-erratic and...
PinkNews Also reported by •Christian PostMediaiteNew Zealand HeraldBBC NewsNewsyNewsmaxNPRCBS News

After Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Stumble, This Is How His Hometown Sees Him

 Jerry Falwell Jr. has courted controversy repeatedly, but a provocative Instagram post led to him stepping aside as Liberty University’s president.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •NPR

Tweets about this

MadameND

Nana Durglishvili RT @APDiploWriter: RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Jerry Falwell Jr. taking an indefinite leave of absence as president and chancellor of Liberty Univ… 11 hours ago

thedrunkaunt0

Jessie RT @BettyBowers: Jerry Falwell, Jr. has released a statement: "I am taking a leave of absence to spend more time doing Jell-O shots off m… 1 day ago

djwhittemore92

DJ Whittemore RT @save71LU: Today in faculty orientation, Liberty Provost Scott Hicks referred to Jerry Falwell Jr. as “our president.” Makes us wonder… 1 day ago

save71LU

Save71 Today in faculty orientation, Liberty Provost Scott Hicks referred to Jerry Falwell Jr. as “our president.” Makes… https://t.co/ybwTuvLAkq 1 day ago

VirginiaLynneS1

Virginia Lynne Stevenson RT @paul_lander: Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking an Indefinite Leave From Liberty University... to spend more time with close family and pool… 2 days ago

Lulu06079631

Lulu79NJ RT @tooningout: “Evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking a leave of absence as Liberty University’s president after posting this to… 2 days ago

trampslikeus2

trampslikeus2 RT @tonyposnanski: Jerry Falwell Jr. was asked to take a leave of absence for taking picture of a yacht with his pants unzipped, alcohol in… 2 days ago

canaanlandmovie

Canaan Land Movie RT @NPR: The president of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr., is taking an indefinite leave of absence after receiving criticism for pos… 3 days ago