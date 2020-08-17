Global  
 

New Zealand delays elections a month due to sudden virus outbreak

CBS News Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose party is ahead according to polls, made the move after dozens of new cases suddenly cropped up following 102 days without any known new cases.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New Zealand extends its lockdown

New Zealand extends its lockdown 01:36

 [NFA] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended a lockdown in the country's biggest city on Friday in response to the first national coronavirus outbreak in months, sticking with a "go early, go hard" approach she said has proven effective. Libby Hogan reports.

New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern delays election over coronavirus fears

 Jacinda Ardern has postponed September's election until October following new coronavirus cases.
BBC News

New Zealand extends virus lockdown by 12 days

 New Zealand on Friday extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland by at least 12 days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced, as authorities struggled..
WorldNews
Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown [Video]

Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown

From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shripad Yesso Naik is the fifth Union minister to test positive. Home minister Amit Shah was the first member of the Union cabinet to be infected. Naik who is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Ayurved, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy (AYUSH), and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence, is in home isolation. In Maharashtra, over 11,300 police personnel have so far been infected. While the death toll among Maharashtra cops has crossed 120, over 9,100 have recovered, and there are 2,000-plus active cases. In West Bengal, the state government withdrew the order regarding complete lockdown on August 28. However, lockdown orders remain in operation for August 20, 21, 27 and 31. India's total case tally has crossed 23.29 lakh, while the death toll has crossed 46,000. Over 16.39 lakh patients have been discharged so far. In international news, the discovery of a new case after 102 days in New Zealand has led the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, to say that postponement of the upcoming general elections is a possibility. Meanwhile, the Russian government said that the first batch of its Covid vaccine is likely to be released within two weeks. Russia has become the first country to declare a vaccine ready for use. Watch the full video for more updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published

'A dingo's got my baby!': NZ-born mum still cops abuse from strangers 40 years on

 It has now been 40 years since New Zealand-born Lindy Chamberlain, her husband and young family went camping at Uluru.What happened that night, on August 17,..
New Zealand Herald

Why New Zealand's coronavirus outbreak should concern Australia

 New Zealand's Covid-19 outbreak has some in Australia - especially in tourism - arguing their tough travel restrictions need to be lifted. Vanessa Brown of..
New Zealand Herald
Team Smoothy jump to the top of the NZ Winter Games leaderboard [Video]

Team Smoothy jump to the top of the NZ Winter Games leaderboard

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE NEW ZEALAND WINTER GAMES FREERIDE EVENT SHOWS: CARDRONA, NEW ZEALAND (AUGUST 15, 2020) (QUATTRO MEDIA - ACCESS ALL) 1. VIEW OF MOUNTAIN 2. MEN'S SNOWBOARD WINNER RONAN

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:03Published

COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark [Video]

COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark

India's coronavirus woes are far from over as the country is continuously reporting over 60,000 cases, daily for the last few days, and has seen rise of 50,000 plus new infections all August. Moreover,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
Coronavirus: New Zealand extends lockdown in Auckland for 12 more days | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: New Zealand extends lockdown in Auckland for 12 more days | Oneindia News

Days after registering zero domestic Coronavirus case for 100 days...New Zealand has once again sprung into action in eliminating the virus threat.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published
New Zealand scrambles to trace cluster [Video]

New Zealand scrambles to trace cluster

New Zealand officials were scrambling to trace the source of an outbreak of the coronavirus, reporting 14 new cases on Thursday, as long queues of people formed to escape a renewed lockdown in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:14Published

New Zealand virus outbreak spreads beyond Auckland

New Zealand virus outbreak spreads beyond Auckland New Zealand’s resurgent coronavirus outbreak has spread beyond Auckland, health officials said Friday, in a major blow to efforts to contain the disease....
WorldNews Also reported by •euronewsJapan TodayBelfast TelegraphNew Zealand HeraldIndian ExpressFT.comThe Age

News24.com | New Zealand PM delays election after virus return

 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delayed New Zealand's looming election by four weeks to 17 October after a renewed coronavirus outbreak hampered campaigning.
News24 Also reported by •SeattlePI.comeuronewsBelfast TelegraphFT.com

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Hunting the source of NZ outbreak The source of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus...
WorldNews Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphThe Age

