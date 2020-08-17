|
New Zealand delays elections a month due to sudden virus outbreak
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose party is ahead according to polls, made the move after dozens of new cases suddenly cropped up following 102 days without any known new cases.
