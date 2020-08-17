‘Firenado’ Rips Through Southern California, Burns More than 11,000 Acres of Land Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

California Fire Department's spokesperson shared on Friday that around 11,637 acres of land had been burnt by the massive wildfire but based on their calculation, they only contained 12 percent of it. Based on the recent report, Lake Hughes' structures were burnt and five of them were carbonized as the wildfire continuously creeps across the Angeles National Forest.


