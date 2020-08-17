Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Firenado’ Rips Through Southern California, Burns More than 11,000 Acres of Land

HNGN Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
‘Firenado’ Rips Through Southern California, Burns More than 11,000 Acres of LandCalifornia Fire Department’s spokesperson shared on Friday that around 11,637 acres of land had been burnt by the massive wildfire but based on their calculation, they only contained 12 percent of it. Based on the recent report, Lake Hughes’ structures were burnt and five of them were carbonized as the wildfire continuously creeps across the Angeles National Forest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: 'Firenado' rages in southern California

'Firenado' rages in southern California 00:39

 The brush fire north of Los Angeles is not contained. At least 100 structures were evacuated.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Firenado' Swirls Near Small California Community [Video]

'Firenado' Swirls Near Small California Community

California officials issued a rare warning Saturday for a “fire tornado” — or “firenado.” HuffPost reports the new blaze is raging in the eastern Sierra Mountains, close to the small..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Amid Statewide Heatwave, California Battles Widespread Wildfire [Video]

Amid Statewide Heatwave, California Battles Widespread Wildfire

HuffPost reports three wildfires near Los Angeles are blazing amid warnings Friday that the risk of new blazes erupting was high. As temperatures soar and humidity levels drop, the so-called Lake Fire..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published
Massive clouds form from Ranch Fire in Azusa, California [Video]

Massive clouds form from Ranch Fire in Azusa, California

A brush fire near Asuza, CA has spread to more than 3,000 acres , prompting evacuations. Full credit to: @emilypanning on Twitter

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:11Published

Tweets about this