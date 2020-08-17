‘Firenado’ Rips Through Southern California, Burns More than 11,000 Acres of Land
Monday, 17 August 2020 () California Fire Department’s spokesperson shared on Friday that around 11,637 acres of land had been burnt by the massive wildfire but based on their calculation, they only contained 12 percent of it. Based on the recent report, Lake Hughes’ structures were burnt and five of them were carbonized as the wildfire continuously creeps across the Angeles National Forest.
HuffPost reports three wildfires near Los Angeles are blazing amid warnings Friday that the risk of new blazes erupting was high. As temperatures soar and humidity levels drop, the so-called Lake Fire..