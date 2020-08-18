"COVID is the symptom, not the illness," Cuomo says at DNC

Platform ticket price increased to control crowd amid COVID pandemic: Indian Railways Chairman



Indian Railways Board Chairman VK Yadav said that the price of platform ticket has been increased in view of COVID-19 pandemic to control the crowd. He said, "The instructions have been issued to divisional railway managers to take local decision to increase platform ticket fare to control the crowd at the stations during COVID-19 pandemic. This decision will be reviewed post the pandemic."

