"COVID is the symptom, not the illness," Cuomo says at DNC
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose state was an early epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, compared the effects of American political divisiveness to the spread of the virus during his remarks at the DNC. Watch his speech.
