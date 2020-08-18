Global  
 

"COVID is the symptom, not the illness," Cuomo says at DNC

CBS News Tuesday, 18 August 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose state was an early epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, compared the effects of American political divisiveness to the spread of the virus during his remarks at the DNC. Watch his speech.
 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, speaking at the Democratic National Convention Monday, said America's immune system has been weakened by a divided nation fueled by President Trump's rhetoric and actions.

