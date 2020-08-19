‘Warrior Nun’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

“Warrior Nun” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, the streaming service said Wednesday.



The first season of the show premiered July 2 and stars Alba Baptista, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner and Olivia Delcán. Those cast members are all set to reprise their roles as “the core group of demon-fighting Nuns” for Season 2.



Additional season two casting will be announced at a later date.



*Also Read:* Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)



Per Netflix, “Inspired by the manga novels, ‘Warrior Nun’ revolves around a 19 year-old woman (Baptista) who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.”



Simon Barry created “Warrior Nun” and serves as showrunner.



More to come…



