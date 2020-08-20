‘The Crown’ Reveals Season 4 Premiere Date in Teaser Introducing Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher (Video) Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Netflix revealed the premiere date for “The Crown” Season 4 Thursday in a teaser formally introducing Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher.



In the clip, which you can view below, Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) says, “Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail.” Those words are spoken over cryptic, short glimpses of Diana in her wedding gown and and Thatcher taking control as the U.K.’s new prime minister, implying that Elizabeth is going to have her hands full with these two new characters.



The video ends with the reveal that “The Crown” Season 4 will premiere Nov. 15 on Netflix.



More to come…







The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R



— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020 Netflix revealed the premiere date for “The Crown” Season 4 Thursday in a teaser formally introducing Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher.In the clip, which you can view below, Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) says, “Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail.” Those words are spoken over cryptic, short glimpses of Diana in her wedding gown and and Thatcher taking control as the U.K.’s new prime minister, implying that Elizabeth is going to have her hands full with these two new characters.The video ends with the reveal that “The Crown” Season 4 will premiere Nov. 15 on Netflix.More to come…The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020 👓 View full article

