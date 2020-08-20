Global  
 

Michigan to pay $600M in Flint water crisis settlement; victim compensation fund created

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Residents and businesses of Flint, Michigan, would be eligible for payments from a victim compensation fund under a $600-million preliminary settlement.
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Michigan Reaches $600M Settlement for Victims of Flint Water Crisis

Michigan Reaches $600M Settlement for Victims of Flint Water Crisis 01:13

 The years-long legal battle over Flint, Michigan’s lead-contaminated water crisis is set to end, as the state has agreed to pay victims nearly $600 million. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

