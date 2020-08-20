|
Michigan to pay $600M in Flint water crisis settlement; victim compensation fund created
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Residents and businesses of Flint, Michigan, would be eligible for payments from a victim compensation fund under a $600-million preliminary settlement.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Flint, Michigan City in Michigan, United States
Michigan reportedly set to announce $600 million Flint water crisis settlementAfter over a year and a half of negotiations, the state of Michigan will reportedly announce a $600 million settlement with residents of the city of Flint later..
CBS News
$600 million settlement may be near for Flint water crisis victimsThe agreement would follow more than a year-and-a-half of negotiations, but many residents say they still don't trust the water in Flint.
CBS News
Flint water crisis: Michigan 'agrees to pay $600m'The crisis left at least 12 dead and exposed tens of thousands of children to lead poisoning.
BBC News
Michigan State in the northern United States
Michigan reaches $600 million deal in Flint water crisisMichigan has reached a US$600 million agreement to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this