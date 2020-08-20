Global  
 

Coronavirus Updates: After Slow Decline, Jobless Claims Climb Above 1 Million Again

Gothamist Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: After Slow Decline, Jobless Claims Climb Above 1 Million AgainThe number of New Yorkers currently receiving state unemployment benefits climbed by 2% to 1.5 million. [ more › ]
