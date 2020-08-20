Coronavirus Updates: After Slow Decline, Jobless Claims Climb Above 1 Million Again
Thursday, 20 August 2020 (
15 minutes ago) The number of New Yorkers currently receiving state unemployment benefits climbed by 2% to 1.5 million. [ more › ]
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Jobless claims climb back above 1 million
The number of Americans filing a new claim for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week, a setback for a struggling U.S. job market crippled by the coronavirus..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22 Published 2 hours ago
First-Time Jobless Claims Fall Below 1 Million
963,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, the lowest number of weekly initial claims since mid-March.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 6 days ago
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall below 1 million
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped below one million last week for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, likely as the expiration of a..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:25 Published 1 week ago
Tweets about this