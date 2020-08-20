Global  
 

US weekly jobless claims defy economists, climb back above 1 million as labor-market recovery slows

Business Insider Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
US weekly jobless claims defy economists, climb back above 1 million as labor-market recovery slows· New US jobless claims for the week that ended Saturday totaled 1.1 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. That came in well above the consensus economist estimate of 920,000.
· The surprise increase follows two consecutive weeks of declines, signaling a slowdown in the labor-market rebound.
· This week's report...
Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Increase to More Than 1 Million

 Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, representing a pause in the labor market’s long road to recovery.
