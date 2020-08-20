US weekly jobless claims defy economists, climb back above 1 million as labor-market recovery slows Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

· New US jobless claims for the week that ended Saturday totaled 1.1 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. That came in well above the consensus economist estimate of 920,000.

· The surprise increase follows two consecutive weeks of declines, signaling a slowdown in the labor-market rebound.

