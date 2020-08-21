Global  
 

Friday, 21 August 2020
Jim Cramer says the S&P 500 is like a patch of grass. It looks great from afar, but when you get closer, it's covered in weeds· *CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer compared the S&P 500 to a patch of grass, saying it looks great at a glance, but when you get closer, it is covered in weeds.*
· *Big tech stocks like Apple and Tesla have seen huge gains in 2020, masking the generally weak performance of most of the index, he noted.*
· *He said: "When you...
