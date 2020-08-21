Global  
 

Vice President Mike Pence on Steve Bannon's arrest, QAnon and mail-in voting

CBS News Friday, 21 August 2020
Vice President Mike Pence joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the arrest of Steve Bannon and the conspiracy theory QAnon. Plus, his claims of widespread fraud in mail-in voting.
Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is

 Vice President Mike Pence poked fun at Democrats on Wednesday for canceling their in-person national convention in Milwaukee in favor of a virtual gathering due..
Trump Narrows The Gap [Video]

Trump Narrows The Gap

CNN reports that Donald Trump has narrowed his lead over VP Joe Biden. According to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS Trump has narrowed the gap between him and Biden. 50% of registered voters back the Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they support Trump and Pence. Across 15 battleground states, the survey finds Biden has the backing of 49% of registered voters, while Trump lands at 48%. The poll has little good new for Biden: his choice of California Sen.

Obama: Trump is trying to 'actively kneecap' and 'starve' the postal service

 (CNN)Former President Barack Obama took on President Donald Trump's attempts to stall funding for the United States Postal Service in a podcast published Friday,..
DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris [Video]

DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris

Internal documents regarding the Democratic National Convention provide some insight as to Joe Biden's choosing of Kamala Harris as running mate. HuffPost reports the documents, which were distributed to DNC delegates, indicate Biden chose Harris because she's popular with suburban women. According to the documents, Harris has also shown 'she can take on President Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Impact of Joe Biden’s acceptance speech, Democratic National Convention

 “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about Joe Biden's acceptance speech, Steve Bannon's arrest and the upcoming..
Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges

 One of the president's closest former associates, Steve Bannon, is out on bond Friday after being arrested on fraud charges over an alleged scheme connected to..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Joe Biden calls for unity in DNC speech

 Joe Biden officially became the Democratic nominee for president Thursday night and pledged to unite the country in his speech at the DNC. Also, Steve Bannon, a..
Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud [Video]

Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud

Bannon is one of four men who've been arrested following an investigation by the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

Trump and Republicans are following the Goldwater model with QAnon. That didn't end well.

 Qanon may help brand Trump and Republicans as extremists, just like the John Birch Society did to Barry Goldwater. The result was a landslide 1964 loss.
Facebook bans some, but not all, QAnon groups, accounts

 OAKLAND, Calif. — Facebook says it will restrict the right-wing conspiracy movement QAnon and will no longer recommend that users join groups supporting it,..
QAnon: Facebook takes action on conspiracy groups

 Facebook removes and restricts thousands of groups and accounts dedicated to promoting the conspiracy theory.
Eye On The Day 8/21 [Video]

Eye On The Day 8/21

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president, President Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon was arrested, and a possible German..

Bannon exits court after arrest on fraud charges [Video]

Bannon exits court after arrest on fraud charges

Steve Bannon, an architect of Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, left a Manhattan federal court Thursday evening after pleading not guilty on charges of defrauding donors in a scheme to help build..

Judge Sets Steve Bannon's Bail, Demands Passport [Video]

Judge Sets Steve Bannon's Bail, Demands Passport

From his arrest on a yacht to a holding cell Thursday, Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in New York on federal fraud charges. Bannon, 66, appeared before the judge handcuffed and..

Trump's public embrace of QAnon was the culmination of years of waiting, and will likely drive the conspiracy movement to new extremes

Trump's public embrace of QAnon was the culmination of years of waiting, and will likely drive the conspiracy movement to new extremes · President Donald Trump's public embrace of the QAnon conspiracy theory movement on Wednesday surprised many. · It was in fact a long time coming — Trump...
Pence Fumes Under Intense Questioning About QAnon from John Berman: ‘CNN Chases After Shiny Objects’

 Vice President Mike Pence seethed while being grilled by CNN anchor John Berman about President Donald Trump's seeming embrace of those who believe the QAnon...
Amazon is chockfull of products promoting the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory even as fellow tech giants like Facebook, TikTok, Google, and Twitter crack down (AMZN)

Amazon is chockfull of products promoting the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory even as fellow tech giants like Facebook, TikTok, Google, and Twitter crack down (AMZN) · Amazon currently displays hundreds of results for products associated with QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory, which the FBI has deemed as posing...
