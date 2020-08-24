Jerry Seinfeld Drops the Mic on Stand Up NY Owner’s ‘NYC Is Dead Forever’ Blog Post: ‘Oh, Shut Up’ Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Jerry Seinfeld clapped back at a blog post written by James Altucher, owner of the New York City comedy club where the comedian began his career, in an opinion piece for the New York Times on Monday, calling the club owner a “putz” and urging him to “shut up.”



What drew Seinfeld’s ire was a viral LinkedIn post in which Altucher, who owns the popular comedy club Stand Up NY, declared that the big apple is “dead forever” due to the demise of the city’s business opportunities, culture and food at the hands of the



“The last thing we need in the thick of so many challenges is some putz on LinkedIn wailing and whimpering, ‘Everyone’s gone! I want 2019 back!’ Oh, shut up,” Seinfeld wrote of Altucher, who also hosts “The James Altucher Show” podcast.



*Also Read:* Richard Herd, 'Seinfeld' Actor, Dies at 87



The famed comedian tackled Altucher’s claims that even longtime, die-hard New Yorkers had left the city and would never return.



“He says Everyone’s gone for good. How the hell do you know that? You moved to Miami. Yes, I also have a place out on Long Island. But I will never abandon New York City. Ever,” Seinfeld wrote.



Seinfeld also took a stab at the club itself, which has hosted many other big-time comedians since its opening in 1986.



“I have been onstage at your comedy club Stand Up N.Y. quite a few times. It could use a little sprucing up, if you don’t mind my saying,” he said. “I wouldn’t worry about it. You can do it from Miami.”



*Also Read:* Reni Santoni, Clint Eastwood's Co-Star in 'Dirty Harry,' Dies at 81



In response to Altucher’s assistance that New York City will never recover from what he described as the worst economic collapse it has ever seen, Seinfeld said that it’s not New York that’s doomed — it’s Altucher’s attitude.



“You say New York will not bounce back this time,” he continued. “You will not bounce back. In your enervated, pastel-filled new life in Florida. I hope you have a long, healthy run down there. I can’t think of a more fitting retribution for your fine article. This stupid virus will give up eventually. The same way you have.”



