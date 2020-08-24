‘Cobra Kai': See the First Footage From Season 3 – and a Whole Bunch From Seasons 1 and 2 (Video) Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

(Crane) Kick back and enjoy: Netflix has revealed the first footage from the upcoming Season 3 of “Cobra Kai,” as well as (pretty general) premiere timing for the new run of the “Karate Kid” sequel series.



“Cobrai Kai” Season 3 will debut in 2021, Netflix said on Monday. As previously announced, Seasons 1 and 2 of the Sony Pictures Television series will bow on Netflix on Aug. 28.



Before its move to Netflix, “Cobra Kai” was a YouTube Originals series.



'Cobra Kai' Stars Talk About That Insane Season 2 Finale Scene: 'It Was Like an 11-Minute Riot'



Watch the trailer via the video above. The vast majority of it is a recap for Seasons 1 and 2, with a little sneak-peek action from Season 3 saved for the very end.



“Mr. Miyagi treated me like a son,” Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) says in the little new audio/video that we get. “He wouldn’t keep any secrets from me.”



“Are you sure about that?” a voice ominously asks as LaRusso gets thrown to the ground. A sai then penetrates the floorboard next to Daniel-san’s head.



“Cobra Kai” takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful LaRusso (Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.



Just How Much Karate Do the Stars of 'Cobra Kai' Actually Know?



“Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett and Susan Ekins are executive producers. Stars Macchio and Zabka are co-executive producers.



In addition to those two, “Cobra Kai” also stars Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen) and Peyton List (Tory).



Martin Kove reprises his role of baddie sensei John Kreese from “Karate Kid.”



