Palantir eyes direct listing on New York Stock Exchange

CBS News Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The secretive data-mining company will go public without ever turning a profit.
Palantir Technologies American software and services company, specializing in data analysis

Palantir’s S-1 filing says people use its services because ‘their technical infrastructure has failed them’

 Data-mining firm Palantir has filed its prospectus to take the company public, and its S-1 confirms leaked information that showed the company has not turned a..
The Verge

New York Stock Exchange New York Stock Exchange American stock exchange

