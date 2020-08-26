|
Sneak peek: The Life and Death of Amie Harwick
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
An investigation into the death of a Hollywood therapist. Did the system do enough to protect her from alleged killer Gareth Pursehouse? Her former fiancé Drew Carey calls for updated laws. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports Saturday, August2 9 at 10/9c on CBS.
