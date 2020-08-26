Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sneak peek: The Life and Death of Amie Harwick

CBS News Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
An investigation into the death of a Hollywood therapist. Did the system do enough to protect her from alleged killer Gareth Pursehouse? Her former fiancé Drew Carey calls for updated laws. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports Saturday, August2 9 at 10/9c on CBS.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Drew Carey Drew Carey American actor, comedian, game show host and photographer

The Life and Death of Amie Harwick

 An investigation into the death of a Hollywood therapist. Did the system do enough to protect her from alleged killer Gareth Pursehouse? Her former fiancé Drew..
CBS News

Erin Moriarty (actress) Erin Moriarty (actress) American actress

'The Boys' cast: New season reflects state of the world

 Season two of "The Boys" is upon us, and fans can expect the superhero action series to continue touching on political and current events. Show star Erin..
USATODAY.com

North Carolina man released from prison after 44 years behind bars for wrongful conviction

 64-year-old Ronnie Long, who has always said he was innocent of raping a woman in 1976, was suddenly released late last week after the state of North Carolina..
CBS News

The Killing of Daniel Green

 A California man shot dead in his home — his ex-wife admits she pulled the trigger. Did a photo posted on social media lead to the man's death? "48 Hours"..
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this