Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Forecasters Issue Dire Warnings for Hurricane Laura

NYTimes.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Winds of about 150 miles per hour and a storm surge that meteorologists are calling “unsurvivable” are expected to barrage the Louisiana and Texas coasts as it makes landfall.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

Dangerous Storm Surge Threatens US Coast [Video]

Dangerous Storm Surge Threatens US Coast

Hurricane Laura is categorized as a Category 3 storm, but could strengthen into a Category 4. Experts predict that the storm could become a Category 4 storm sometime today before it slams into the coast. According to CNN, the coastal regions of eastern Texas and Louisiana are on high alert going into the night. The storm is currently packing 115 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm, to make landfall near Texas-Louisiana border

 Hurricane Laura is forecast to be the strongest storm to ever make landfall along the western Louisiana and north Texas coast, with winds of at least 145 mph and..
CBS News
Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge' [Video]

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:16Published

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Congressman Dan Crenshaw focuses RNC speech on "America's heroes"

 Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas, a former combat veteran, spoke at the Republican National Convention on "America's heroes," but not President Trump. Watch his..
CBS News

Texas Congressman Michael McCaul on "The Takeout" - 7/17/2020

 Texas Congressman Michael McCaul talks with Major Garrett about campaigning amid the coronavirus pandemic, the presidential election and China's role in the..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Some Port Arthur Residents Staying Behind: 'I'm Going To Buc-ee's' [Video]

Some Port Arthur Residents Staying Behind: 'I'm Going To Buc-ee's'

Despite strong warnings to evacuate, some people in Hurricane Laura's path aren't evacuating.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:19Published
Tropical storm Laura batters homes in Cuba while moving towards US [Video]

Tropical storm Laura batters homes in Cuba while moving towards US

Tropical storm Laura batters homes in the town of Jaguey Grande in Matanzas Province, Cuba, on Monday (August 24) evening. The storm touched the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before reaching..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:28Published
Tropical Storm Laura brings heavy rain to Jamaica [Video]

Tropical Storm Laura brings heavy rain to Jamaica

Tropical storm Laura brings heavy rain to Kingston, Jamaica, on Sunday evening (August 23). The storm touched the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before reaching the Gulf of Mexico late Monday..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this