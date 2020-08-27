Forecasters Issue Dire Warnings for Hurricane Laura

Dangerous Storm Surge Threatens US Coast



Hurricane Laura is categorized as a Category 3 storm, but could strengthen into a Category 4. Experts predict that the storm could become a Category 4 storm sometime today before it slams into the coast. According to CNN, the coastal regions of eastern Texas and Louisiana are on high alert going into the night. The storm is currently packing 115 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970