Forecasters Issue Dire Warnings for Hurricane Laura
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Winds of about 150 miles per hour and a storm surge that meteorologists are calling “unsurvivable” are expected to barrage the Louisiana and Texas coasts as it makes landfall.
Louisiana State in the southern United States
Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm, to make landfall near Texas-Louisiana borderHurricane Laura is forecast to be the strongest storm to ever make landfall along the western Louisiana and north Texas coast, with winds of at least 145 mph and..
Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'
