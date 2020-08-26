NBC News Apologizes to Kevin Hart After His Photo Appears on Usain Bolt Story: ‘Very Sorry About That’ Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

NBC News apologized to actor Kevin Hart Tuesday night after a story about world-record sprinter Usain Bolt testing positive for the



“Very sorry about that @KevinHart4real - bad technical glitch in how photos show up on Facebook,” tweeted the NBC News public relations account after Hart called the mistake “disrespectful on so many levels.”



In a correction on the article about Bolt’s diagnosis itself, the news outlet expanded: “A previous version of this article included an incorrect photo on some platforms due to a technical problem. The photo depicted actor Kevin Hart. It has been replaced with a photo of Usain Bolt.”



*Also Read:* CBS News 'Deeply' Regrets Mixing Up Congressmen Elijah Cummings and John Lewis



Hart wrote on social media about the mix-up of the two Black stars, captioning an Instagram post, “No comment” next to an emoji of a man with his face in his hands.



“I must of [sic] gotten really fast & tall overnight,” he quipped before challenging his followers to race him, given Bolt is the fastest man in the world. “I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule.”



“P.S this is Disrespectful on so many levels,” he added. “All you can do is laugh. Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso.”



Check out Hart's Instagram post below:





View this post on Instagram



No comment …..I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight….I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever….Shit just got real. I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule….IM BACK BITCHES!!!!!! P.S this is Disrespectful on so many levels….All you can do is laugh. Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso



A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Aug 25, 2020 at 10:18am PDT







