Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Laura damages Confederate monument in Louisiana after officials voted to keep it

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Hurricane Laura damaged a controversial Confederate monument in Lake Charles, Louisiana, weeks after local officials refused to move the memorial.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Hurricane Laura Claims First Life

Hurricane Laura Claims First Life 02:26

 Hurricane Laura is slamming the Gulf Coast, and we're getting our first look at some of the damage. The storm has been downgraded to a Category 1, but it's also claimed its first life.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana [Video]

Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday asked residents in three southwestern communities to stay indoors with windows and doors shut as a plume rose from a chemical fire at a chlorine plant in an area hit by Hurricane Laura.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:23Published

Chemical fire breaks out near Lake Charles, Louisiana following Hurricane Laura

 A chemical fire broke out in southern Louisiana after Hurricane Laura barreled through the region, officials said.
 
USATODAY.com

'Destruction everywhere': Photos show Hurricane Laura flooded streets, shredded buildings

 Photos of damage in Texas and Louisiana show that Hurricane Laura's path of destruction left streets flooded and buildings destroyed.
 
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Laura hits Gulf Coast with "remarkable" strength

 CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN with a look at what made Hurricane Laura such a powerful storm as it slammed into the..
CBS News

Confederate States of America Confederate States of America unrecognized breakaway state in North America from 1861 to 1865

Down to 2: New Mississippi flag designs showcased

 As Mississippi replaces its former flag that had the Confederate battle emblem, five designs were literally run up a flagpole Tuesday. A group then narrowed the..
USATODAY.com

Montgomery's first African-American mayor hopes MLK is "proud"

 "Protesting and change has always, I think, been in the DNA of people" in Montgomery, known as the "Cradle of the Confederacy," Reed said
CBS News

Houston museum uses confederate statue for healing

 A Houston museum dedicated to conserving African American culture says its decision to display a more than 100-year-old Confederate statue is about providing..
USATODAY.com

Virginia lawmaker charged with "injury to" a Confederate monument

 Counts against State Senator Louise Lucas were lodged by police even though they weren't OK'd by the local prosecutor's office. They stem from June protests in..
CBS News

Lake Charles, Louisiana Lake Charles, Louisiana City in Louisiana, United States

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana [Video]

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana

[NFA] Forecasters warned the powerful storm could deliver an "unsurvivable" storm surge. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published

Hurricane Laura live coverage: After historic storm makes landfall in Louisiana, forecasters warn of 'catastrophic storm surge'

 Laura made landfall near Lake Charles, Louisiana, overnight. Storm surge, tornadoes, floods and power outages are threatening the Gulf. Latest news.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Urban Rescue Teams From Maryland, Virginia Head To Gulf To Help With Hurricane Laura Response [Video]

Urban Rescue Teams From Maryland, Virginia Head To Gulf To Help With Hurricane Laura Response

Search and rescue teams from Maryland and Virginia fire departments are on their way to Louisiana and Texas to help with the response after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm. Katie..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:19Published
WEB EXTRA: Eye On The Day Aug 27 [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Eye On The Day Aug 27

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana as Category 4 storm, Vice President Mike Pence formally accepted the GOP’s nomination and pro athletes showed solidarity against racial injustice by not..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:22Published
Hurricane Laura Expected to Be 'Catastrophic' Category 4 Storm [Video]

Hurricane Laura Expected to Be 'Catastrophic' Category 4 Storm

Hurricane Laura was upgraded from a Category 1 storm to a Category 3 storm overnight.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana in US, forecasters warn of wall of water

 Hurricane Laura made landfall early on Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, with forecasters warning it could...
Zee News Also reported by •NewsmaxFOXNews.comSBSIndependentbizjournals

Texas coast braces for thousands of power outages, storm surges as Hurricane Laura barrels through Louisiana

 Thousands in southeastern Texas were without power early Thursday, as a catastrophic storm surges and extreme winds battered coastal areas under evacuation...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •TMZ.combizjournalsNewsmax

Residents warned to put Social Security number, next of kin in pocket as Laura nears

 Hurricane Laura roared across the Louisiana coastline early Thursday as a Category 4 storm, bringing 240 kph winds and what is sure to be devastating destruction...
CTV News


Tweets about this