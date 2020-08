You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NBA players decide to continue season after boycott



[NFA] National Basketball Association players agreed on Thursday not to boycott the rest of the season after forcing the postponement of a slate of playoff games in a protest against racial injustice.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:49 Published 4 hours ago Athletes Across South Florida, US Take A Stand In Wake Of Blake Shooting



Local athletes, as well as those across the country, are taking a stand against the Sunday shooting by Kenosha police of Jacob Blake. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:46 Published 12 hours ago Celtics, Raptors Consider Boycott Of Playoff Game



The Celtics and Raptors are considering boycotting their playoff series opener to protest a police shooting in Wisconsin. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:29 Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this