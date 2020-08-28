Global  
 

Wisconsin's Evers to vigilantes: 'Stay home'

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers told vigilantes to stay out of Kenosha on a day when prosecutors charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third. (Aug. 27)
 
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Federal agents are being sent to Kenosha, Wisconsin

 Republicans have blasted Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers for not sending enough help to Kenosha on Tuesday to deal with the protests/
CBS News

Kenosha shooting: National Guard deployed after black man shot

 Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers deploys troops after police shot a black man in the back on Sunday.
BBC News

Kamala Harris vows to stand with the protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin

 In her first solo speech as the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Senator Kamala Harris vowed to stand with the protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as many in..
CBS News
Trump Remains Silent On Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Trump Remains Silent On Jacob Blake Shooting

Donald Trump has loudly pledged to restore "law and order" to Kenosha, Wisconsin. The city is currently gripped by protests. However, he has remained silent on what prompted the unrest. Kenosha police officers shot an unarmed, innocent black man in the back last week. The absence of any presidential statement about the shooting is being noted by many across the US. The shooting left 29-year-old Jacob Blake partially paralyzed, reports CNN.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, faces first-degree intentional homicide, five other charges in Kenosha protest shootings

 Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and five other charges for the shootings of three people in Wisconsin.
 
USATODAY.com

Teen Gunman Charged With 'Intentional Homicide' After 2 Killed During Police Shooting Protests in Kenosha

 An Illinois teen has been arrested in Illinois in connection with the deaths of two people shot during protests in Kenosha, Wis. on Tuesday night. In recent..
WorldNews
Teenager charged with homicide in protest shootings [Video]

Teenager charged with homicide in protest shootings

[NFA] A teenager was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:45Published

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on "The Takeout" — 7/24/2020

 Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Major to talk about negotiations for another COVID-19 stimulus package in the House; the Trump administration's..
CBS News

Teen arrested after 2 killed during Kenosha unrest

 A 17-year-old police admirer was arrested after the killing of two people during Kenosha protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Kyle Rittenhouse, of..
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Addresses Situation In Kenosha [Video]

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Addresses Situation In Kenosha

Evers speaks along with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Wisconsin National Guard Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 18:56Published
Lawsuit seeks repeal of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate [Video]

Lawsuit seeks repeal of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate

A lawsuit has been filed seeking to overturn Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:22Published
These Wisconsin sheriffs say they won't enforce Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask order [Video]

These Wisconsin sheriffs say they won't enforce Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask order

On Thursday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order requiring anyone five years of age or older to wear a face covering while in an enclosed space with others.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:02Published

Kenosha Shooting Suspect Charged With Six Criminal Counts, Including Homicide

 Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse is facing five felony charges and one misdemeanor charge in connection with a shooting in Kenosha, Wis., that left two...
NPR Also reported by •Newsy

Wisconsin's Evers to vigilantes: 'Stay home'

 Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers told vigilantes to stay out of Kenosha on a day when prosecutors charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two...
USATODAY.com

Milwaukee archbishop visits Kenosha, prays for peace

 Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Aug 27, 2020 / 01:35 pm (CNA).- Milwaukee’s archbishop prayed for peace in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday morning, after four...
CNA


