Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

On This Day: 28 August 2013

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Alfonso Cuaron's space thriller 'Gravity' premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, with stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney in attendance. (Aug. 28)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: 'The Power Of August' To Stream On CBSN On Aug. 28

'The Power Of August' To Stream On CBSN On Aug. 28 00:28

 Aug. 28 is a powerful day in American civil rights history.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alfonso Cuarón Alfonso Cuarón Mexican film director, screenwriter, producer and film editor


Venice Film Festival Venice Film Festival Annual film festival held in Venice, Italy

Kate Winslet, Jennifer Hudson, Glenn Close board Baba Yaga animated film

 An ensemble list of actors including Kate Winslet, Jennifer Hudson, and Glenn Close has joined the cast of VR animated film 'Baba Yaga'. 'Star Wars' actor Daisy..
WorldNews
Tilda Swinton to be honoured at Venice Film Festival [Video]

Tilda Swinton to be honoured at Venice Film Festival

Tilda Swinton will be honoured for her career achievements at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

George Clooney George Clooney American actor, filmmaker, and activist

Actors Who Were Paid Surprisingly Low For Iconic Roles [Video]

Actors Who Were Paid Surprisingly Low For Iconic Roles

Despite what people may think, not every starring role includes a million dollar paycheck. Jonah Hill accepted $60,000 to work with Martin Scorsese in "The Wolf of Wall Street." To write, direct, and star in "Good Night, and Good Luck," George Clooney received an upfront salary of $3. Matthew McConaughey received only $200,000 to star in "Dallas Buyers Club," according to The Hollywood Reporter. He won the Oscar for Best Actor for the role.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published
George Clooney joins Joe Biden fundraiser with virtual Barack Obama chat [Video]

George Clooney joins Joe Biden fundraiser with virtual Barack Obama chat

George Clooney is throwing his support behind Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign by sitting down for a virtual chat with former U.S. leader Barack Obama for an online fundraiser.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Sandra Bullock Sandra Bullock American actress

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns stage protest in Toronto to mark International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances [Video]

Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns stage protest in Toronto to mark International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances

Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns staged a protest on August 30 in Canada's Toronto to mark International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. The protestors demanded United Nations (UN) and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:49Published
Baloch, Sindhi jointly hold anti-Pakistan protest at UK Parliament House [Video]

Baloch, Sindhi jointly hold anti-Pakistan protest at UK Parliament House

The Sindhi Baloch Forum held a protest against Pakistan government in front of UK Parliament in London. The protest was held on the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on August..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:44Published
State Fair Memories On WCCO 4 News Sunday Morning - August 30, 2020 [Video]

State Fair Memories On WCCO 4 News Sunday Morning - August 30, 2020

We can’t all be at the State Fair this year, but viewers are sharing their favorite memories from years past (0:52).WCCO Sunday Morning – Aug. 30, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

YRF Film Festivals - Retrospective of Bollywood romance

YRF Film Festivals - Retrospective of Bollywood romance The countdown to the golden jubilee celebration of Yash Raj Films has begun. While head honcho Aditya Chopra is expected to announce the slate of movies for the...
Mid-Day

Sussex film charts feats of Brighton's Mercedes Gleitze

 THE film industry is full of stories showing just how far actors go to get into character.
The Argus

Work Mode On! Vidya Balan shoots for skincare brand ad

Work Mode On! Vidya Balan shoots for skincare brand ad Even as some Bollywood producers are undecided about returning to the sets in the current scenario, Karan Johar's Dharma 2.0 — the ad film and digital wing of...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this