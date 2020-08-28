|
On This Day: 28 August 2013
Friday, 28 August 2020
Alfonso Cuaron's space thriller 'Gravity' premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, with stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney in attendance. (Aug. 28)
Sandra Bullock American actress
