Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix Offers Free Streaming of ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Bird Box’ to Win Over Non-Subscribers

The Wrap Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Netflix is looking to win over new customers by offering limited free access to several of its best-known original titles, including “Stranger Things” and “Bird Box.”

Other freebies offered include “Murder Mystery,” “Love is Blind,” and “Grace and Frankie.” The catch is viewers can only watch the first episode of the first season of the TV shows offered, and both its free movies and TV shows are preceded by a 30-second Netflix ad. Viewers can watch the free content on desktop and Android browsers, but not iOS browsers, with a full range of language options.

Netflix has experimented with offering free content before, but this latest, expanded slate of new content was first noticed over the last weekend.

*Also Read:* 'Resident Evil' Series at Netflix Taps 'Supernatural's' Andrew Dabb as Showrunner

“We’re looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience,” A Netflix rep told Gadgets 360.

The move is a clear maneuver to attract more subscribers by giving them a look at what’s on the world’s biggest streaming service. Netflix, by the end of Q2, was nearing 193 million global subscribers, after adding another 10.1 million new customers between April and June. The company’s earnings report in July warned it had added so many customers during the first half of the year, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic forcing people to stay inside, that it expects “less growth for the second half of 2020 compared to the prior year.”

Viewers can check out Netflix’s batch of free shows and movies by going here.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'The Haunting of Bly Manor': Everything We Know About Netflix's 'Hill House' Follow-Up

'Haunting of Bly Manor' Gets Premiere Date From Netflix – Watch Teaser for the Chilling New Ghost Story (Video)

'Cobra Kai' Creators Reveal How Move to Netflix Could Lead to Spinoffs
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Netflix offers free limited access to new users

Netflix offers free limited access to new users 01:10

 Online streaming platform Netflix is offering limited free access to its Original movies and series for those who do not have an account. The company is offering a host of series to watch for free. According to Mashable, the free Netflix TV shows and movies available to preview without a subscription...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Come On, Come On: Netflix Baits Viewers With Free Content [Video]

Come On, Come On: Netflix Baits Viewers With Free Content

Business Insider reports streaming giant Netflix is running a global test to offer some of its content for free. The company's aim is to acquire more members while also pulling back on marketing spend...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published
'Stranger Things' creators insist season four won't be the last [Video]

'Stranger Things' creators insist season four won't be the last

The creators of 'Stranger Things' have assured fans the upcoming fourth season won't be its last.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo stuns fans with surprise restaurant job [Video]

'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo stuns fans with surprise restaurant job

'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo is giving New Jersey residents a summer surprise - he's working at an eatery there to kill the time until he's back on set.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Netflix makes Two Popes, Bird Box, and more available to watch for free

Netflix makes Two Popes, Bird Box, and more available to watch for free Screenshot: Netflix Some of Netflix’s original TV shows and movies, including the Oscar-nominated Two Popes and horror thriller Bird Box, are now available...
The Verge

Some of Netflix’s most popular movies and TV shows are streaming for free

 "Bird Box", "Murder Mystery," "When They See Us" and more available for free now, along with the first episodes of hit TV shows such as "Stranger Things" and...
PC World Also reported by •The Next Web

Netflix launches a free-to-watch page for non-subscribers, with Bird Box, Stranger Things, and more

Netflix launches a free-to-watch page for non-subscribers, with Bird Box, Stranger Things, and more
Polygon


Tweets about this