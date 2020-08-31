Netflix Offers Free Streaming of ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Bird Box’ to Win Over Non-Subscribers Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )





Other freebies offered include “Murder Mystery,” “Love is Blind,” and “Grace and Frankie.” The catch is viewers can only watch the first episode of the first season of the TV shows offered, and both its free movies and TV shows are preceded by a 30-second Netflix ad. Viewers can watch the free content on desktop and Android browsers, but not iOS browsers, with a full range of language options.



Netflix has experimented with offering free content before, but this latest, expanded slate of new content was first noticed over the last weekend.



*Also Read:* 'Resident Evil' Series at Netflix Taps 'Supernatural's' Andrew Dabb as Showrunner



“We’re looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience,” A Netflix rep told Gadgets 360.



The move is a clear maneuver to attract more subscribers by giving them a look at what’s on the world’s biggest streaming service. Netflix, by the end of Q2, was nearing 193 million global subscribers, after adding another 10.1 million new customers between April and June. The company’s earnings report in July warned it had added so many customers during the first half of the year, due in large part to the



Viewers can check out Netflix’s batch of free shows and movies by going here.



