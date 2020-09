Unemployed Mother Of 3 Struggling To Pay Rent, Searching For New Home After Landlord Decided To Sell North Jersey Property



The final day of August marks, for those out of work, the final day to scramble to pay next month’s rent. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:56 Published 16 hours ago

Beyond the Beach: 2020 Coastal Cleanup Expands Statewide Through September



California's annual Coastal Cleanup Day is going to look different this year. For starters, the "day" will last through the month of September. Emily Turner reports. (8-30-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:52 Published 2 days ago