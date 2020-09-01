Emma Roberts Signs First-Look Deal at Hulu, ‘Tell Me Lies’ Book Adaptation to Be First Project Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Emma Roberts has signed a first-look deal with Hulu through her Belletrist TV production banner, the streaming service said Tuesday.



The “American Horror Story” star’s pact will focus on TV book adaptations, with the first project being a series based on Carola Lovering’s “Tell Me Lies.” The 2018 novel follows a college girl named Lucy Albright who is obsessed with a very charming man.



Here’s Hulu’s description for the project, which is still in the development stage at the streaming service: “When Lucy Albright arrives on the campus of her small college, away from her mother whom she’s never forgiven for an act of betrayal in her early teen years, Lucy embraces college life and all it has to offer. But everything changes when she meets Stephen DeMarco, who has a mysterious past of his own. Their addicting entanglement will have consequences they never could have imagined.”



*Also Read:* Elisabeth Moss Signs Joint Hulu-Fox 21 First-Look Deal, Will Star in 'Psychosexual' Drama 'Black Match'



Meaghan Oppenheimer will write the pilot script for “Tell Me Lies.” Belletrist co-founder Karah Preiss will executive produce the potential show, which hails from Rebelle Media and Refinery29.



Best known for her roles in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” and “Scream Queens,” Roberts was recently seen in “The Hunt” film and will appear in Netflix’s upcoming movie “Holidate.”



Roberts’ first-look deal with Hulu makes her the latest big name to sign with the streaming service. Other talent with pacts at Hulu include “The Act” star Joey King, “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss and “The Handmaid’s Tale” creator Bruce Miller.



