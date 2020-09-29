LeBron James’ SpringHill Signs First Look Deal With Universal Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The SpringHill Company, the brand built by NBA superstar LeBron James and co-founder Maverick Carter, has signed a four-year first-look deal with Universal Pictures, Donna Langley, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman, announced on Tuesday.



Both companies also announced three projects that are currently in various stages of development. The first project, first announced in 2018, is “Untitled LeBron James Project,” based on the book “Shooting Stars” by LeBron James and Buzz Bissinger recounting events in James’ early life. The film adaptation of “Shooting Stars,” which The SpringHill Company is producing with Terence and Rachel Winter, will be directed by Chris Robinson and was written by Frank E. Flowers with current revisions by Tony Rettenmaier & Juel Taylor.



The other projects are “New Kid,” based on the 2019 graphic novel by Jerry Craft, and “Catch the Wave,” based on an original pitch by Ali Kinney.



*Also Read:* LeBron James' Son Bronny Joining FaZe Clan Is Met With Mixed Reactions From Gamers



“LeBron, Maverick and the team at SpringHill are content creators with a purpose, and we’re excited to partner with filmmakers who challenge us to tell stories that move culture forward,” Langley said in a statement. “SpringHill’s projects are compelling, entertaining, inspiring and aim to start important conversations, which we need now more than ever. We’re already partnering with LeBron and Maverick on some exciting projects in active development, with more to come, and we look forward to leveraging our resources across the NBCU portfolio to amplify those titles and bring important voices like SpringHill to a global audience.”



James, Carter and The SpringHill Company were represented in the deal by WME and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



LeBron James Rocks Tune Squad Jersey for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'



Mindy Kaling, Lebron James, More Celebs Rejoice Over Kamala Harris Joining Joe Biden as VP



LeBron James Signs 2-Year Scripted Overall Deal With ABC Studios The SpringHill Company, the brand built by NBA superstar LeBron James and co-founder Maverick Carter, has signed a four-year first-look deal with Universal Pictures, Donna Langley, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman, announced on Tuesday.Both companies also announced three projects that are currently in various stages of development. The first project, first announced in 2018, is “Untitled LeBron James Project,” based on the book “Shooting Stars” by LeBron James and Buzz Bissinger recounting events in James’ early life. The film adaptation of “Shooting Stars,” which The SpringHill Company is producing with Terence and Rachel Winter, will be directed by Chris Robinson and was written by Frank E. Flowers with current revisions by Tony Rettenmaier & Juel Taylor.The other projects are “New Kid,” based on the 2019 graphic novel by Jerry Craft, and “Catch the Wave,” based on an original pitch by Ali Kinney.*Also Read:* LeBron James' Son Bronny Joining FaZe Clan Is Met With Mixed Reactions From Gamers“LeBron, Maverick and the team at SpringHill are content creators with a purpose, and we’re excited to partner with filmmakers who challenge us to tell stories that move culture forward,” Langley said in a statement. “SpringHill’s projects are compelling, entertaining, inspiring and aim to start important conversations, which we need now more than ever. We’re already partnering with LeBron and Maverick on some exciting projects in active development, with more to come, and we look forward to leveraging our resources across the NBCU portfolio to amplify those titles and bring important voices like SpringHill to a global audience.”James, Carter and The SpringHill Company were represented in the deal by WME and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.*Related stories from TheWrap:*LeBron James Rocks Tune Squad Jersey for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'Mindy Kaling, Lebron James, More Celebs Rejoice Over Kamala Harris Joining Joe Biden as VPLeBron James Signs 2-Year Scripted Overall Deal With ABC Studios 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chris Broussard on Lakers Gm 3 loss to Heat, LeBron walks off court early | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' game 3 loss to the Miami Heat & whether or not LeBron James leaving the court early is a big deal. Broussard admits he thought the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:52 Published 9 hours ago LeBron 'humbled' after he & Davis compared with Bryant & O'Neal



LeBron James and Anthony Davis become the first LA Lakers duo since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in 2002 to score more than a combined 60 points in an NBA Finals game. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:53 Published 3 days ago LeBron, AD dominate their way to 2-0 lead, draw Kobe-Shaq comparisons



SportsPulse: LeBron James and Anthony Davis became the first pair of Lakers with 30-plus points in the same Finals game since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal and LA now has a 2-0 series lead over the.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 02:43 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this

