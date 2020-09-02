Global  
 

Joe Biden raises over $360 million in August, shattering record

Denver Post Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden raised $364 million for his election effort in August, a record-shattering sum that will give the Democrat ample resources to compete in the final two months of the campaign.
