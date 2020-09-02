Joe Biden raises over $360 million in August, shattering record

True Blue Warriors Joe Biden raises over $360 million in August, shattering fundraising record ... and he is leading in the polls Just thought you should know 34 seconds ago NeverSummerPDX RT @KOINNews: Biden's August total, which was announced on Wednesday, speaks to the enthusiasm among Democrats to oust Trump from office. h… 7 minutes ago PlanetNavaho RT @sleavenworth: “Donald Trump is the greatest fundraising tool in the history of politics,” said DNC finance Chairman Chris Korge. https… 7 minutes ago lou's rant RT @CTVNews: Joe Biden raises over $US360 million in August, shattering record https://t.co/iKeqWwyrvm https://t.co/TMXr2nIi0o 9 minutes ago KOIN News Biden's August total, which was announced on Wednesday, speaks to the enthusiasm among Democrats to oust Trump from… https://t.co/XIx6AzBwQB 10 minutes ago Trump Is An Antichrist RT @tylerpager: The Biden campaign announces it raised $364.5 million in August. Our story from yesterday saying it would be over $350 mill… 10 minutes ago Samuel Wang RT @starsandstripes: Former Vice President Joe Biden raised $364 million for his election effort in August, a record-shattering sum that wi… 12 minutes ago Leslie Guinan RT @WilDonnelly: The DNC would like to thank Donald J. Trump for being the greatest Democratic fundraiser in history. https://t.co/0tVJZHds… 12 minutes ago