Joe Biden raises over $360 million in August, shattering record
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden raised $364 million for his election effort in August, a record-shattering sum that will give the Democrat ample resources to compete in the final two months of the campaign.
During his acceptance speech for the Republican nomination, Pres. Donald Trump pledged to create 10 million jobs in less than a year.
CNN asked analysts if that was possible.
Covid-19 still not under..
Gov. Newsom had planned to address the Democratic National Convention live on Thursday night before Joe Biden accepted the nomination for president but the ongoing wildfire crisis forced Newsom to pare..