"We're definitely not prepared": Concerns raised about Africa's coronavirus readiness

CBS News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
While there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa yet, the continent is bracing for the arrival of the new disease. China has cultivated ties with a lot of developing nations, and more than a million Chinese citizens live in Africa. CBSN AM is joined by Dake Kang, the co-author of an Associated Press investigation into coronavirus preparations in Zambia, where Chinese-owned mines employ thousands.
