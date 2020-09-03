|
|
|
Brooklyn Nets Name Steve Nash Head Coach, Jacque Vaughn Lead Assistant
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
The franchise announced Thursday that Steve Nash has been named the 23rd head coach in franchise history.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Knicks Finalizing 5-Year Deal With Tom Thibodeau
The New York Knicks coaching search is reportedly over. The Knicks look to their future by pulling from their past; Tom Thibodeau will be the Knicks' new head coach; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:28Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|