As government shutdown nears two-week mark, Trump to meet with Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
President Trump and congressional leaders are meeting to discuss a possible deal to end the partial government shutdown. So far, neither party has been willing to compromise. CBS News Washington correspondent Paula Reid reports what to expect in the negotiations.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump holds rally in battleground state of PennsylvaniaPresident Trump hopes to win Pennsylvania again in November.
CBS News
1/18: CBSN AMPres. Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress; "Star Trek: Discovery" stars hit the red carpet
CBS News
1/10: CBSN AMPresident Trump says employees want him to hold out for border wall funding; medicine cost and demand puts pressure on British government
CBS News
1/4: CBSN AMPresident Trump and congressional leaders meet at White House; inmates honored for saving guard's life
CBS News
Nancy Pelosi 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Salon owner responds to Nancy Pelosi's "setup" claim after video surfacesThe salon owner is denying she set up Pelosi, while the stylist who did the House Speaker's hair is backing Pelosi's claim.
CBS News
Pelosi claims she was "set up" by hair salon ownerHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims she was "set up," in her words, by a hair salon in San Francisco. Pelosi is responding to the release of a video in which she..
CBS News
Nancy Pelosi says she was ‘set up’ in hairdressers face covering rowNancy Pelosi has claimed to have been “set up”, after she was photographed in a San Francisco hair salon without a face covering, breaking the city’s..
WorldNews
Pelosi defends salon visit, says she was 'set up'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:00Published
Paula Reid American journalist
Hundreds of former DOJ officials call for Attorney General William Barr's resignationMore than 1,100 former Department of Justice officials are calling on Attorney General William Barr to step down. In a letter, former employees cite the..
CBS News
President Trump visits Kenosha after protests against police shooting of Jacob BlakePresident Trump on Tuesday visited visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, following protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Mr. Trump toured businesses damaged..
CBS News
Trump visits Kenosha amid protests over police shooting of Jacob BlakePresident Trump visited Kenosha to tour burned businesses and thank local law enforcement leaders who helped quell the unrest following protests against the..
CBS News
Joe Biden accuses Trump of provoking violence and poisoning democracyDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused President Trump of fanning the flames of violence in the U.S. rather than fighting them. Paula Reid has more..
CBS News
