Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As government shutdown nears two-week mark, Trump to meet with Speaker Nancy Pelosi

CBS News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
President Trump and congressional leaders are meeting to discuss a possible deal to end the partial government shutdown. So far, neither party has been willing to compromise. CBS News Washington correspondent Paula Reid reports what to expect in the negotiations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Pelosi Gives Trump Massive Re-Election Gift

Pelosi Gives Trump Massive Re-Election Gift 01:00

 Nancy Pelosi has made a blunder so significant that even her staunchest allies are reeling. The mistake is so huge CNN said it's a re-election gift for Donald Trump. In security footage obtained by Fox News, Pelosi is shown inside a hair salon without a mask. Fox also reported that the owner of...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump holds rally in battleground state of Pennsylvania

 President Trump hopes to win Pennsylvania again in November.
CBS News

1/18: CBSN AM

 Pres. Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress; "Star Trek: Discovery" stars hit the red carpet
CBS News

1/10: CBSN AM

 President Trump says employees want him to hold out for border wall funding; medicine cost and demand puts pressure on British government
CBS News

1/4: CBSN AM

 President Trump and congressional leaders meet at White House; inmates honored for saving guard's life
CBS News

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Salon owner responds to Nancy Pelosi's "setup" claim after video surfaces

 The salon owner is denying she set up Pelosi, while the stylist who did the House Speaker's hair is backing Pelosi's claim.
CBS News

Pelosi claims she was "set up" by hair salon owner

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims she was "set up," in her words, by a hair salon in San Francisco. Pelosi is responding to the release of a video in which she..
CBS News

Nancy Pelosi says she was ‘set up’ in hairdressers face covering row

 Nancy Pelosi has claimed to have been “set up”, after she was photographed in a San Francisco hair salon without a face covering, breaking the city’s..
WorldNews
Pelosi defends salon visit, says she was 'set up' [Video]

Pelosi defends salon visit, says she was 'set up'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on criticism Wednesday that she flouted local health regulations by getting her hair done at a San Francisco salon, arguing she was "set up."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published

Paula Reid American journalist

Hundreds of former DOJ officials call for Attorney General William Barr's resignation

 More than 1,100 former Department of Justice officials are calling on Attorney General William Barr to step down. In a letter, former employees cite the..
CBS News

President Trump visits Kenosha after protests against police shooting of Jacob Blake

 President Trump on Tuesday visited visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, following protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Mr. Trump toured businesses damaged..
CBS News

Trump visits Kenosha amid protests over police shooting of Jacob Blake

 President Trump visited Kenosha to tour burned businesses and thank local law enforcement leaders who helped quell the unrest following protests against the..
CBS News

Joe Biden accuses Trump of provoking violence and poisoning democracy

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused President Trump of fanning the flames of violence in the U.S. rather than fighting them. Paula Reid has more..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough [Video]

Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough

[NFA] President Donald Trump is willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday, but Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published
'Don't pay attention' to Trump's words -Pelosi [Video]

'Don't pay attention' to Trump's words -Pelosi

On the sidelines of a rare Saturday House vote, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told Americans not to pay attention to President Trump's voter suppression threats.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published
Pelosi Celebrates Women & Diversity [Video]

Pelosi Celebrates Women & Diversity

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi railed against the Trump administration's handling of the healthcare system as well as the coronavirus pandemic. In her speech celebrating women and diversity, Pelosi called..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

In Kenosha, Donald Trump blames 'domestic terror' for violence

In Kenosha, Donald Trump blames 'domestic terror' for violence President Donald Trump charged into the latest eruption in the nation's reckoning over racial injustice on Tuesday, blaming "domestic terror" that he said...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldCBC.ca

Laura Ingraham, Rachel Maddow Score Big Tuesday Ratings with President Trump, Melania Trump Tell-All Author Interviews

Laura Ingraham, Rachel Maddow Score Big Tuesday Ratings with President Trump, Melania Trump Tell-All Author Interviews Laura Ingraham, Rachel Maddow score big Tuesday ratings thanks to interviews with President Trump and the author of Melania Trump tell-all book, respectively.
Mediaite

Trump encourages people in North Carolina to vote twice — which is illegal

Trump encourages people in North Carolina to vote twice — which is illegal President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday that people in North Carolina stress-test the security of their elections systems by voting twice — an act that...
WorldNews Also reported by •NewsmaxNew Zealand HeraldCBS News

Tweets about this