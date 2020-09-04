Global  
 

Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting Is Reported Killed as Officers Move In

NYTimes.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Michael Forest Reinoehl, an antifa supporter, died when law enforcement went to arrest him. He was being investigated in the fatal shooting of a member of the far-right group Patriot Prayer.
Patriot Prayer American far-right political group

Portland protest shooting: Oregon State Police returning; what is Patriot Prayer; Trump Kenosha visit

 Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a plan to curb violence in Portland following a fatal shooting and clashes between Trump supporters and protesters.
 
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump pays tribute to man killed in Portland, battles with mayor

 US president Donald Trump paid tribute to the man shot and killed wearing a Patriot Prayer baseball cap during violent clashes between the president's supporters..
New Zealand Herald

What is the right-wing group Patriot Prayer linked to Portland confrontations and who is Joey Gibson?

 The fatal shooting of a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer has shined a spotlight on the group and its founder, Joey Gibson.
USATODAY.com

