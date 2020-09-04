Global  
 

After 6 Murder Trials and Nearly 24 Years, Charges Dropped Against Curtis Flowers

NYTimes.com Friday, 4 September 2020
Mr. Flowers had faced the possibility of a seventh trial in the quadruple-murder case from Mississippi.
