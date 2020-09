Space Force aims to set standard for diversity, inclusion Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

McCaa’s squadron, based at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, operates one of the approximately 30 GPS satellites used by more than 5 billion people around the world. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Canonsburg Forming Diversity Task Force



According to Canonsburg's mayor, the borough will be forming a Diversity And Inclusion Recognition Task Force. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:15 Published on August 12, 2020

Tweets about this