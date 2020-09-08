Global  
 

Father Michel J. Mulloy Resigns Weeks Before Becoming Bishop of Duluth

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Father Michel J. Mulloy was chosen by Pope Francis to lead the Diocese of Duluth, Minn., but then an allegation from the 1980s surfaced, church officials said.
