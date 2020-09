You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Islanders stunned by Lightning in Game 2 as Nikita Kucherov scores in waning seconds The game appeared to be headed to overtime until Nikita Kucherov buried a feed from Ryan McDonagh to stun the Islanders.

Newsday 3 hours ago



Nikita Kucherov delivers game-winner in final seconds, Lightning take 2-0 series lead on Islanders Nikita Kucherov scored with 8.8 seconds left to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night and a 2-0 series lead.

FOX Sports 3 hours ago



Raptors say Powell 'saved our season' in Game 6 Nikita Kucherov scored with 8.8 seconds left in regulation, lifting the Tampa Bay Lightning past the New York Islanders Wednesday for a 2-0 series lead.

ESPN 2 hours ago





Tweets about this