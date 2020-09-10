Global  
 

JPMorgan fires employees over possible coronavirus aid fraud

Thursday, 10 September 2020
Internal investigation found that bank workers deposited emergency business loans into their personal accounts.
 Federal programs aimed at helping small businesses during the health crisis continue to be plagued with allegations of fraud.

