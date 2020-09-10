Ann Curry Says She Still Hasn’t ‘Gotten a Good Answer’ About Her ‘Today’ Firing Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Ann Curry revealed in an interview published Thursday she still doesn’t know why she was fired from “Today.”



“I know I did nothing wrong. I know I was good at my job. They say where there’s smoke, there’s fire. You can read the tea leaves. But you know, I’m a fact-based reporter, so it’s hard for me to go out there, with something so close to the vest,” she said in Elle magazine.



When asked whether she felt it was her decision to raise issues with now-ousted Matt Lauer to management, Curry replied, “I still don’t really understand it. If I had known what was happening in the back rooms of power, then I would know. I obviously was not in those rooms. I think that many people have guessed why [I was replaced], but I’ve held myself back.”



*Also Read:* Ann Curry 'Not Surprised' by Matt Lauer Accusations Amid 'Pervasive' Harassment (Video)



She went on, “I’ve asked people why, and I haven’t gotten a good answer. I have no regrets about how I’ve behaved. And I’m very proud, in spite of everything, of all the work I was able to achieve. I don’t really think about it very often; I really don’t. But when I do, it does hurt still, because it takes time to heal. But what I’ve learned is that you rise stronger.”



Curry was brought on to “Today” to replace the departing Meredith Vieira in 2011, and was ousted less than a year later for Savannah Guthrie in a move that became a huge embarrassment for the morning show. Curry spent her final appearance on the show openly weeping.



