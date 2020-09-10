Gabrielle Union Says a ‘Bring It On’ Sequel Is ‘Absolutely Going to Happen,’ and You Can Thank ‘Cheer’ for That (Video) Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Gabrielle Union says a “Bring It On” sequel is “absolutely going to happen.” And readers can thank Netflix’s “Cheer” for bringing back the Toros and the Clovers.



Union, who currently stars in Spectrum series “L.A.’s Finest,” which is a spinoff of the “Bad Boys” movies, told James Corden on Wednesday how the “Bring It On” sequel came about.



We’ve transcribed the relevant part of their conversation below, though readers can also watch the video above.



*Also Read:* Mark Lazarus Vows NBCUniversal Will 'Take a More Active Role' in Workplace Culture on Shows Produced by Outside Studios



Corden: “Have you spoken to Kirsten Dunst and the people involved with the film about the possibility of doing a sequel?”



Union: “We have. We actually did a public panel a couple of weeks ago and they asked about it, and we all were like, ‘We’re in. We’re absolutely in.'”



Corden: “Is that something that genuinely you think is going to happen?”



Union: “Absolutely. It’s absolutely going to happen. I think because we all got obsessed with ‘Cheer’ on Netflix. And it kind of brought back the whole love of cheerleading. And we kind of want to see where these people would be 20 years later.”



Corden, speaking for all of us: “Oh this is hugely exciting.”



If you were wondering, no, Corden and his guest did not talk about Union’s very public “America’s Got Talent” exit.



*Also Read:* Investigation Into Gabrielle Union's 'AGT' Dismissal Finds No Racial Bias, 'Derogatory Remarks'



The original “Bring It On” was released on Aug. 25, 2000. The movie followed a champion high school cheerleading squad that discovers its previous captain stole all their best routines from an inner-city school. That team, now led by Dunst’s Torrance Shipman, now has to scramble to compete at the championships.



There have technically been five “Bring It On” sequels, but none got a theatrical release, nor did they star the original cast members.



Netflix docuseries “Cheer” follows Coach Monica Aldama and the cheerleaders of Navarro College as they prepare for their own championship opportunity.



