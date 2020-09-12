Global  
 

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the experiences behind his new memoir

CBS News Saturday, 12 September 2020
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is coming out with a new memoir called "Good Company," serving as a guide to business and life from a man who has spent over four decades running businesses. Aside from his NFL team, Blank owns the Atlanta United soccer team and PGA superstore, as well as having cofounded the Home Depot. He spoke to Dana Jacobson about the values he learned during his childhood, and how they fueled his success.
 Arthur Blank, co-founder of Home Depot, owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, and author of Good Company, discusses why strong core values are essential for all organizations.

