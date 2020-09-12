|
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the experiences behind his new memoir
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is coming out with a new memoir called "Good Company," serving as a guide to business and life from a man who has spent over four decades running businesses. Aside from his NFL team, Blank owns the Atlanta United soccer team and PGA superstore, as well as having cofounded the Home Depot. He spoke to Dana Jacobson about the values he learned during his childhood, and how they fueled his success.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Arthur Blank American businessman and sports team owner
Atlanta Falcons National Football League franchise in Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States
Roderick Walker: Georgia deputy filmed punching black man is firedRoderick Walker was a passenger in a car pulled over in Atlanta, Georgia, for a broken rear light.
BBC News
U.S. grapples with double-punch devastation as fires rage during COVID-19BS News' Mark Strassmann reports from Atlanta on the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and wildfires out west.
CBS News
Demaryius Thomas' Pit Bulls Accused of Violent Attack on Woman and DogTwo pit bulls allegedly belonging to NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas attacked a woman and her pet dog this week causing major injuries ... and now officials..
TMZ.com
Workers rescued after ATL parking deck collapses
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:40Published
National Football League Professional American football league
J.J. Watt Reacts to Fans Who Booed the NFL Opener's Moment of Silence
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
NFL teams, players take on racial injustice during openersPlayers knelt, locked arms, raised fists in protest or stayed off the field entirely for the "Star-Spangled Banner" and the Black anthem "Lift Every Voice and..
CBS News
NFL: Colin Kaepernick criticises league 'propaganda' and Eric Reid 'blackballing'Colin Kaepernick criticises NFL "propaganda" and claims it is "blackballing" Eric Reid, who first protested alongside him.
BBC News
32 things we learned from Week 1 of the 2020 NFL seasonFrom comebacks and upsets to standout performances from stars, the NFL's opening week had no shortage of significant moments.
USATODAY.com
The Home Depot American home improvement supplies retailing company
Patio furniture is deeply discounted for these end-of-summer sales—shop the best dealsPatio furniture sale pieces are heavily discounted thanks to end-of-summer savings events at retailers such as The Home Depot, Wayfair and more.
USATODAY.com
Home Depot Black Friday deals to last two monthsExtended holiday promotion aims to curb frenzied shopping during coronavirus pandemic, home-improvement chain says.
CBS News
Home Depot says its Black Friday sale will last nearly 2 months amid coronavirus pandemicHome Depot says it is reinventing Black Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of one day of deals, holiday deals will last nearly two months.
USATODAY.com
Record sales at Home Depot on home fix-it boom
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16Published
Dana Jacobson American sports announcer
NFL kicks off 2020 season amid COVID-19, national protests for racial justiceThe NFL returns Thursday with new protocols for team safety amid the coronavirus pandemic, which will change the way the game is played and how it’s seen at..
CBS News
Former football player from University of Michigan alleges sexual abuseChuck Christian is one of hundreds of alleged victims to come forward with their stories of abuse by a University of Michigan athletic doctor. He is suing the..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this